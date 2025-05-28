Crook County Foundation hires new director Published 3:03 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Crook County Foundation is ready to move forward with a new director.

The Foundation (CCF) recently announced the hiring of Prineville resident Gwen Carr, who was chosen following a competitive search process. According to CCF leaders, she was selected because she brings a unique combination of nonprofit leadership, business development, and deep community roots.

Carr is not only the newest director, she steps into the position as the Foundation’s first full-time executive. According to CCF Board Chair Steve Waring, the change reflects the Foundation’s continued growth, increased programmatic commitments and a renewed emphasis on fundraising and donor engagement.

“This is a pivotal moment for the Crook County Foundation,” he said. “As we expand our impact in the community, we recognize the need for full-time executive leadership to sustain and grow our efforts.”

The Crook County Foundation was founded in 1998 by the City of Prineville, Crook County, Crook County School District, Crook County Parks and Recreation District and the Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce. It is governed by a board of directors representing the founding partners and community members at large.

The Foundation was searching for a new director because Rebekah Lambert had announced her retirement after serving as director for the past three years. The organization was searching for someone familiar with rural communities – preferably with Crook County – and for someone who can build relationships, who can help do fundraising and who can engage in the community and be out at events and build a network throughout the community.

CCF leaders point out that Carr has spent her career building partnerships, strengthening community programs and leading with heart and strategy. Her background includes extensive work with nonprofits, successful fundraising and donor engagement campaigns and business leadership with Rosendin and Starbucks.

Foundation leaders added that Carr is a past board member of the Crook County School District and currently serves on the board of the High Desert Education Service District. They also noted that she has long been active in local education, athletics and community development efforts.

“Gwen brings a deep love for Crook County, strong leadership skills, and a fresh vision for how the Foundation can grow its impact,” Waring said. “Her collaborative spirit, fundraising experience, and commitment to serving people are exactly what we need as we enter this exciting next chapter.”

In her new role, Carr will oversee the Foundation’s programs supporting arts and culture, education, leadership development and community vitality — including its scholarship program, fiscal sponsorships and summer concert series. She will also focus on expanding community engagement and developing sustainable funding strategies to ensure the Foundation’s long-term health.

“This is more than just a professional opportunity — it’s personal,” Carr said. “I believe in the power of rural communities and in what we can accomplish when we come together. I’m honored to help lead this next chapter for the Crook County Foundation and can’t wait to get to work.”