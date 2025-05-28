Summer reading at Crook County Library Published 5:00 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Ah, summer! What a perfect time to take a relaxing bike ride to your favorite spot and read a good book. Through a very generous grant from ODOT, Crook County Library will be receiving three eBikes to add to our Library of Things collection. Join us for the kickoff party on July 1, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. eBikes will be available first come, first served, and the checkout sheets will be available in our Library of Things notebook. What a wonderful way to explore a new mode of transportation and have a great bike ride at the same time. Good thing we do not live in hilly San Francisco.

The 2025 Summer Reading Program (for all ages) began on June 2. All-age programs will be offered at the library every week. Enjoy reading, wonderful weekly programs, special performers, prizes, activities and free books. Please visit crooklib.org to join the 2025 Summer Reading Program fun. Our professional and caring staff have prepared a wonderful summer reading program lineup for Crook County residents. You are invited.

We would like to extend a special thanks to the Crook County Friends of the Library who work extremely hard to provide funds for summer reading programs, prizes and performers each year. We appreciate their commitment to the library and the community and their generosity. Toting books around for the monthly Third Saturday book sales and two larger books sales is not easy. Moving books is a bit like moving rocks … they are not light as a feather. We would also like to thank the community for cleaning out their bookshelves and bringing in their book donations. Book donations, particularly children’s books, are gifts to the community that keep on giving. Thank you so much!

Library staff have been collecting some of the donated books to give away for free at the Crook County Fair. We will be taking the Bookmobile, which has AC. So, if you would like to browse or just sit a spell in the air-conditioned Bookmobile, we hope to see you at the fair.

Like most county departments, we are working within a tight budget this season. That said, we are actively exploring creative options to continue providing the high-quality services our community relies on. We remain committed to serving Crook County with dedication and heart, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated as plans develop. In the meantime, please feel free to reach out to let me know what library services you find most valuable.

We hope you have a wonderful summer and take time to relax and read a good book while visiting one of your favorite places. Maybe, a day at Prineville Reservoir is already on your calendar?

We hope to see you at the library.

Have a wonderful summer!

“I wonder what it would be like to live in a world where it was always June.” ― L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables