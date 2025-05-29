BACK IN TIME – 1950: Pioneer Memorial Hospital finally opens Published 3:27 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

100 years ago

June 4, 1925

Prineville is getting ready for the American Legion state convention. The month of June is cleanup time. Front yards, back yards, streets and alleys and vacant lots should be put in the best possible order. Already, a number of citizens have painted and otherwise improved their homes, and the local Legion boys are urging all others to do so. You can at least see that all rubbish is picked up and destroyed, that the weeds and grass are cut from the parking and fence corners, that rocks are kept out of the street and that the home is given as neat an appearance as possible.

It has been suggested that farmers whose fields are at this seasonmost attractive and whose livestock are a source of pride will do well to cut the tall grass and sagebrush from the roadside and fence corners, clear up the rubbish about the barn and do other things that will enable the visitors to gain the true value of the county during their stay here. We will have more visitors than we have ever had before, and it is a marvelous opportunity to present Crook County in its most favorable aspect to some of the best people in the state.

75 years ago

June 1, 1950

The doors of Pioneer Memorial Hospital were opened to the public Sunday afternoon after brief, but impressive dedication ceremonies held near the front entrance of the huge building. Several hundred people moved through the building during the afternoon – estimates ranging from 700 to 1,000.

The formal words of dedication were spoken by J.F. Daggett, first president of Pioneer Memorial Hospital’s board of directors, who headed the organization during the greater part of the construction period. Other speakers on the program were Casey W. Foster, president of the hospital board this year, and Louis D. Barr, who was advisor during the fundraising campaign in 1948. R.F. Mollner, treasurer of the hospital organization, was master of ceremonies and introduced guests. Among those introduced were the architects and general contractor, members of the board of Central Oregon Hospitals Foundation at Bend and the Central Oregon Hospital District at Redmond.

50 years ago

June 2, 1975

Investigations of unauthorized marking and removal of timber by the U.S. Forest Service has ended with the payment of $9,191.59 by Hudspeth Pine Inc. of Prineville.

The settlement was for removal of timber on the Evans timber sale at triple the normal cost of the logs and estimated assessments for the reworking of the Evans, Deer, South Boundary and West Prairie timber sales in the Ochoco National Forest.

Upon payment of the claims by Hudspeth, Hetzel agreed to discontinue further law enforcement investigation, restore the four sales to original condition as quickly as possible, normalize Forest Service and company operations and relations as soon as remarking is completed and consider timber trespass cases on these four timber sales settled and closed.

25 years ago

June 1, 2000

The ball is now back in the court of the developers of the proposed speedway project … and plans are being made for a public hearing to be scheduled in order to bring everyone up to date.

The county court held an executive session yesterday morning to discuss the latest responses from the developer of the project. Afterward, county legal counselor Peter Schannauer explained that the conversation actually surrounded the speedway developers’ reaction to two documents.

“We received an earnest money agreement from them and responded with our concerns,” he explained. “This morning, we analyzed their responses to those concerns. The court also discussed their 19-page contract covering the land and planned improvements.”