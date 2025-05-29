Cowboys land three on all-league baseball squad Published 2:14 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Gage Martinez, a three-year starter for the Crook County Cowboys’ baseball squad, made first team all-Tri-Valley Conference in two positions, leading a contingent of four Crook County players to make the all-league list.

Senior Blaze Nunez made the first team as an outfielder. Sophomore Carson Wilkins earned second team as an infielder, and senior outfielder Ethan Lamphere made honorable mention.

Martinez finishes his prep career as a three-time first-team all-league player.

Generally a young squad in 2025, the Cowboys finished 5-10 in Tri-Valley Conference play and in fourth place.

Molalla, who tied with The Dalles for the best record in the league at 11-4, dominated the top all-league honors. Nyxon Hopping, the Indians’ senior catcher, was named the player of the year. Molalla junior Kyler Dickerson was the pitcher of the year and the Indians’ Nick Matteen was voted coach of the year.

Joining Martinez as the league’s first team pitchers were Dickerson and Colin Smith of Gladstone. Gladstone’s Nolan Marcoe was the lone freshman to make first team, as an infielder.

Molalla had three players on the first team, three on second team, and five honorable mention. The Dalles had six players on the first team, one on the second and one honorable mention.

2025 Tri-Valley Conference

All-league Baseball Team

First team – Pitcher:- Gage Martinez, sr., Crook County; Kyler Dickerson, jr., Molalla; Colin Smith, sr., Gladstone; Catcher: Nyxon Hopping, sr., Molalla; Sawyer Dray, soph., The Dalles; Infield:- Gage Martinez, sr., Crook County; Avery Schwartz, sr., The Dalles; Grant Brusseau, jr., Molalla; Nolan Marcoe, frosh., Gladstone; First Baseman: Cody Agidius, sr., The Dalles; Outfield: Blaze Nunez, sr., Crook County; Finely Corbin, sr., The Dalles; Will Booth, sr., The Dalles; Connor Abbott, sr., Estacada; Utility: Trey Hodges, sr., The Dalles.

Second team – Pitcher: Trey Hodges, sr., The Dalles; Camdyn Morey, jr., Molalla; Catcher: Pablo Solis, jr., Madras; Infield: Carson Wilkins, soph., Crook County; Will Olson, sr., Estacada; Garrett Brusseau, jr., Molalla; Outfield: Balke Barger, jr., Estacada; Kyler Dickenson, jr., Molalla; Sully Marcoe, jr., Gladstone; Utility: Lincoln Bunyard, soph., Estacada.

Honorable Mention – Pitcher: Evan Ortega, jr., The Dalles; Bentley Stockton, jr., Madras; Colton Anderson, soph., Molalla; Catcher: Dane Carpenter, frosh., Estacada; Infield: Jared Penaloza, jr., Madras; Dillion Shultz, jr., Molalla; Eli Mecklem, soph., Gladstone; Mason Mead, sr., Molalla; First Baseman: Douglas Wells, jrl, Molalla; Outfield: Gavin Dunn, jr., Molalla; Camdyn Morey, jr., Molalla; Matthew Contreras, soph., Gladstone; Ethan Lamphere, sr., Crook County.