Music and nature concert series returns to Prineville Published 10:57 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

An acclaimed pianist is returning for a second concert later this month that seeks to combine music with the appreciation of surrounding nature.

Hunter Noack will once again present In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild tours the American West at Wine Down Ranch, located just north of Prineville (6500 McKay Road). The concert will take place on Thursday, June 19, from 6-7:30 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Noack’s concert series, In A Landscape, travels across the U.S. to nature sites, parks and beautiful landscapes to share classical music in the outdoors. He travels with a 9-foot Steinway grand piano on a flatbed trailer to parks and open spaces across the country.

Noack performs familiar tunes that concertgoers can enjoy through wireless headphones that broadcast the music live.

“When you come to the concert, he gives everyone a set of headphones,” explained Mary Beyer, who owns the ranch with her husband, Roy. “He wants people to experience nature.”

Last year’s concert at Wine Down Ranch was sold out, Meyer said, and they wanted to provide Noack and music and nature enthusiasts a venue again this year.

“At Wine Down Ranch, we are kind of up on a saddle to overlook the valley. There are a lot of trees behind us. People can just walk around – they don’t have to sit there and watch him,” Beyer said. “We have a beautiful spot.”

Tickets are now available and can be purchased at aftontickets.com/event/buyticket/z59r7n11jq.

“It’s just something that we wanted to share,” Beyer concluded.