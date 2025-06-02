Opinion: Oregon’s clean energy policies must support workers, not undermine them Published 9:49 am Monday, June 2, 2025

As business manager of IBEW, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 48, I’ve seen firsthand how policy decisions in Salem ripple through our economy and workforce.

During campaign season, candidates often make ambitious, well-intentioned promises, but the real challenge and responsibility comes when lawmakers must translate those promises into policies that actually work. When it comes to meeting our energy and economic development needs, Oregon needs to re-evaluate its approach and priorities.

A recent report from Oregon Public Broadcasting and ProPublica exposed a harsh reality: despite Oregon’s bold commitments to clean energy, we are falling behind nearly every other state in building out renewable power. The problem isn’t a lack of will or demand, it’s a lack of grid infrastructure. We must dramatically increase renewable energy sources and invest in the transmission lines needed to deliver that power to Oregonians.

Increasing our load capacity is the best way to ensure affordable, stable electricity for consumers. However, instead of advancing solutions that build the grid and create jobs, Salem is pursuing HB 3546, known as the POWER Act — a bill that singles out data centers for new regulatory burdens not applied to other manufacturing sectors. Ironically, the technology companies behind these data centers have demonstrated real leadership in Oregon and nationally by investing in new wind and solar projects. Instead of rewarding this commitment to job creation and climate action, legislators are poised to add new costs and uncertainty exclusively for them. If passed, Oregon would become the first state in the nation to legislatively create a separate, punitive rate class for a specific industry.

Data centers are undeniably energy-intensive, but they are also critical drivers of Oregon’s economy. These facilities support thousands of family-wage jobs in the building trades and have spurred major investments in both power infrastructure and renewable energy projects. Other states have shown that it’s possible to work collaboratively with data center developers, utilities and consumer advocates to create agreements that encourage clean energy growth, ensure cost transparency and provide investment stability. Here in Oregon, the Public Utility Commission already has the authority to adjust rate structures through a careful, evidence-based process. There’s nothing wrong with simply emulating successful and proven models.

I believe lawmakers are serious about fixing our clean energy challenges, but HB 3546 is not the answer. HB 3546 will saddle our economy with more complex and unworkable regulations. As a state, we have set noble and ambitious climate goals. The only way to meet them is through investments in more renewable projects and new transmission lines and the same rules should apply equally to all large energy users, regardless of industry. It’s that simple.

Oregon’s skilled electricians are ready to build the infrastructure we need for a clean energy future. But we need policies that reflect the realities on the ground and not ones that threaten good jobs and undermine the industries investing in our state. Our elected leaders are right to focus on our power needs and climate goals, but let’s do it in a way that lifts up Oregon’s workers and keeps our economy strong. HB 3546, in its current form, fails this test and should be reworked.

Garth Bachman is the business manager of IBEW Local 48.