BACK IN TIME – 1925: Clean-up week proclaimed in Prineville Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

100 years ago

June 11, 1925

Under the auspices of the local Knights of Pythias lodge, clean-up week in Prineville will be observed almost unanimously, announces a member of the committee. A proclamation issued by L.M. Bechtell, mayor for the city of Prineville, appears in another column of this issue. For three days, June 15, 16 and 17, will be clean-up week, and Thursday, June 18 has been declared the general clean-up day, when trucks furnished by owners about town will carry away all garbage, rubbish and such trash accumulated, ready to be hauled away, during the previous three days. The new dump grounds are located on the end of Tenth Street.

75 years ago

June 8, 1950

After a week of operation, the Pioneer Memorial Hospital was well initiated with a total of 36 patients still under care there this morning – just a week after moving day, according to Charles F. Boyns, hospital administrator.

Visiting hours at the new hospital have been set for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

During the past week, the maternity ward was perhaps the busiest with 14 babies born, nine girls and five boys.

50 years ago

June 12, 1975

Concerned about the possible loss of Ochoco National Forest timber to outside bidders and the resulting loss of jobs to the community, the Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce and industry representatives are drafting a position asking for protection of local industry and jobs.

The chamber and other groups will take a position supporting a clause in Small Business Set-aside sales that would require the purchaser to manufacture the timber into lumber in the local community.

Industry representatives and local citizens became concerned about the loss of timber sales to outside bidders when Astoria Plywood Corporation of Astoria, Oregon, recently bid on the Horsethief timber sale $1 million higher than its appraised value and bid the Thunder Rock sale more than $1.6 million above the appraised price.

25 years ago

June 13, 2000

One of the items on the agenda for the Crook County Court this week will be a discussion on the proposed speedway project.

Last Thursday afternoon, the county announced that the court would meet at Meadow Lakes on Monday in an executive session on that subject. That session was slated to be held after a meeting of the court with the small group of businesspeople who were asked a few weeks ago to study the project and give their opinion.

After a story appeared in a Saturday newspaper about the possible violation of the state open meeting law, the executive session was canceled. The public meeting law authorizes governing bodies to meet out of the public view for deliberations on certain matters.

Basically, the intent of Oregon’s Open Meeting Law is to protect the interest of the government when working in certain situations for the benefit of the people. The law allows the governing bodies to keep secret its financial negotiations, legal strategies in lawsuits, personnel evaluations or discipline or real property transactions in very limited circumstances.

This is not the first time a decision by the court to hold an executive session meeting on the racetrack has been questioned. A few weeks ago, after a similar meeting was scheduled, the propriety of meeting behind closed doors was questioned.