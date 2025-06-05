McKenzie player of the year in Tri-Valley Published 4:09 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Crook County’s Chloe McKenzie was named the player of the year for the Tri-Valley Conference softball season.

The big hitter and outstanding outfielder led the Cowgirls to an 8-7 league mark and 13-12 overall record in 2025. Gladstone’s hard-throwing sophomore, Ashlynne Franssen, was the pitcher of the year. Gladstone’s Russ Locke was voted coach of the year.

Kendall Martinez joined McKenzie on the first team. Martinez, a junior, earned her spot as an infielder. Another Cowgirl junior, Alyson Ware, was also a first-teamer, as a utility player. This was a repeat performance for Ware, who was first team as a utility player last season as well.

Three Cowgirls earned second-team honors. Sophomore Moriah Riley, and senior infielder Azmita Pennington and outfielder Kya Mozingo.

League champion Gladstone landed three players on the first team, two on second team and five on the honorable mention list. Including Franssen, the Glads had five sophomores and two freshmen named to the all-league team, pointing to a powerful future.

Tri-Valley Conference 2025 all-league softball team –

Player of the year – Chloe McKenzie, Crook County

Pitcher of the year – Ashlynne Franssen, Gladstone

Coach of the year – Russ Locke, Gladstone

First team: Pitcher – Ashlynne Franssen, soph., Gladstone; Lainey Briones, soph., Estacada; Catcher – Mackenzie Trujeque, soph., Estacada; Madison Shultz, fresh., Molalla; Infield – Emily Yost, jr., Estacada; Kendall Martinez, jr., Crook County; Maddie Brock, sr., The Dalles; Caroline Ashby, fresh., Gladstone; Hailee Kathrein, sr., Madras; First base – Kalea Lopes, sr., Molalla; Outfield – Chloe McKenzie, sr., Crook County; Ava Graves, jr., The Dalles; Josie Brooks, sr., Molalla; Gabriella Gunderson, soph., Gladstone; Utility – Alyson Ware, jr., Crook County.

Second team: Pitcher – Syria Faulkner, jr., The Dalles, Becca Francis, sr., Madras; Catcher – Hailey Johnston, jr., The Dalles; Ashley Phillips, soph., Gladstone; Infield – Chloe Cooper, sr., Estacada; Maycee Terry, jr., Gladstone; Azmita Pennington, sr., Crook County; First base – Moriah Riley, soph., Crook County; Outfield – Kya Mozingo, sr., Crook County; Edi May, soph., The Dalles; Utility – Bryce Newby, fresh., The Dalles.

Honorable Mention: Pitcher – Brenna Jackson, jr, Molalla; Catcher – Brooklin Anderson, soph., Madras; Infield – Aizlynn Rubio, jr., The Dalles; Jenci Hunter, jr., Estacada; Natalee Marvin, soph., Gladstone; First base – Kaitlyn Totten, fresh., Gladstone; Candence Young, soph., The Dalles; Outfield – Payton Lock, soph., Gladstone; Sam Mecklem, sr., Gladstone; Utility – Scarlett Colbert, sr., Gladstone.