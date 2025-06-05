Roundup announces its Young Guns roster Published 12:14 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Kingslee Green, the first three-time Young Guns entrant.

The Crooked River Roundup has announced the lineup for its 2025 Young Gun Contestants, a special feature event celebrating the rising stars of rodeo.

From June 26 to 28, the Prineville rodeo grounds will come alive with the energy and talent of competitors aged 6 to 18, competing alongside the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo athletes, showcasing the future of the sport.

This year, 38 Young Gun contestants will compete in six different events, representing three states and bringing together incredible talent from across Oregon and beyond. These young athletes embody the spirit, skill, and determination that define the rodeo tradition.

This year’s Young Guns event is already making headlines with a standout achievement from Kingslee Green, a 12-year-old cowgirl from Jefferson County (Madras). Kingslee has become the first Young Gun contestant to qualify in all three timed events: barrel racing, breakaway roping, and team roping. Her all-around skills and determination make her a true inspiration and a name to watch in the rodeo world.

“Kingslee represents everything the Young Guns are about — grit, talent, and a love for the sport,” said Kasey Every, Young Gun coordinator of the Crooked River Roundup. “We’re thrilled to see such incredible young talent taking the reins.”

The Young Guns competition is a favorite part of the Crooked River Roundup, offering a platform for youth to shine in front of a passionate local crowd. With family-friendly entertainment, thrilling rodeo action, and a strong sense of community, the event promises to be a highlight of the summer for fans and contestants.

For more information, tickets, and a full schedule of events, visit https://crookedriverroundup.com/young-guns/

Founded in 1945, the Crooked River Roundup is one of Oregon’s most cherished rodeo traditions. Held annually in Prineville, it brings together top-tier rodeo athletes, local talent, and fans from across the region for a celebration of Western heritage and community spirit. This year mark’s the event’s 80th anniversary.

Young Guns Contestant list

Crook County: Justin England, Hadyn Powers, Heath Powers, Logan Maul, Callie Giovanini, Lucas Kline, Brinlee Giovanini

Jefferson County: Cohen Earnest, Emmett Oliver, Kingslee Green, Isaiah Florendo

Deschutes County: Sean Mahoney, Kane Robinson, Raynes Russell, Blakely Every, Millee McCoin, Tyler Silva, Lincoln Romine, Riley Nonella,

Outside Central Oregon: Emma Joe Scrivner, Hadley Gallagher, Wyatt Walch, Addison Woodland, Hazel McGinn, Henry Gregg, Callahan Sargent, Lane Sutfin, Tess Hill, Cash Hill, Tatyn Harper, Teagan Cline, Tatum Scott, Taylor Herinckx, Darren Cheyne, Jenner Cole, Eva Gow, Ellie Endres