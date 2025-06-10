Oregon State Beaver musicians to perform In Prineville Published 5:00 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

A group of young musicians will perform a free concert in Prineville later this month.

The Castor String Quartet, comprised of musicians from Oregon State University – Corvallis, will perform in the Broughton Room at the Crook County Library on June 21, at 6 p.m. The family-friendly program will include works by well-known classical music composers as well as arrangements of film music by Henry Mancini and John Williams, including “Star Wars,” “E.T.” and Indiana Jones.

The four young musicians of the Castor String Quartet are graduating engineers with a passion for music. Violinists Lucy Liu and Matthew Zheng focus on computer science and bioengineering respectively. Violist Viola Stark studied mechanical engineering and cellist Andrea Sullivan will complete a degree in audio engineering. The quartet has been playing together for more than two years and has performed throughout Oregon, including in Portland, Newport and Corvallis.

Prineville residents Rebekah Lambert and Mike Fox are hosting the free program. No tickets are required to attend.