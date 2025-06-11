Crook County ag extension board holding special meeting June 16 Published 9:47 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Crook County Ag Extension Service District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting, Monday June 16, beginning at 4:30 p.m. This will be a zoom linked meeting. The principal subject anticipated to be discussed is to review the application and make recommendations as a committee appointment for the Board of Commissioners.

Agenda: Ag Extension Service District Advisory Board Open Position; general questions and discussion. Additional items may be discussed that arise too late to be included as part of this notice. For complete agenda, please go to co.crook.or.us. For information about adding agenda items, for information on remote attendance or to request assistance due to disability or for assistance with language interpretation or communications aids, please contact the OSU Crook County Extension Office, Rebecca Keegan at 541-447-6228 or rebecca.keegan@oregonstate.edu. Assistance to disabled individuals or persons needing language interpretation is provided with advance notice.

oregonstate.zoom.us/j/96762392450?pwd=6oD1Q7uckzpTmAhSCdLsntqfary19Y.1

Zoom: 1-971-247-1195; Meeting ID: 967 6239 2450; Meeting Passcode: 679180