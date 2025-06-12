COCC students are triving for ‘beyond’ Published 9:30 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Dylan Laughery encountered new challenges and stoked fresh curiosities while attending Central Oregon Community College — she also found what matters most to her.

“I am passionate about serving marginalized communities and building supportive relationships,” says the Summit High School graduate, now planning a career in social justice. A COCC class in ethnic studies, in particular, put Laughery on a path of advocacy. “I aspire to make a meaningful difference where change is needed most.”

That well-lit path will continue on at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego this fall, where Laughery will begin pursuing a bachelor’s degree in theology, justice and peace. She’ll have core learning experiences at COCC from which to draw.

“Throughout my time at COCC, I encountered unfamiliar assignments that challenged me to evaluate my fixed mindset and develop flexibility and self-compassion,” she adds. “I am grateful for the difficult projects I was handed because they taught me to create space for failure, ultimately creating space for greater success.” Her COCC successes include winning top honors in the poetry category of COCC’s annual student writing contest.

“She’s a passionate learner and an excellent writer,” says Stacey Donohue, professor of English.

For now, though, Laughery’s focus — and that of many other Bobcat peers — is on completing spring term studies and readying for a hard-won culmination of classes, papers and exams.

COCC’s commencement was on June 14 at the Bend campus. In full, 759 degrees and certificates were awarded this academic year: 598 degrees and 161 certificates.

On that considerable list is Logan Johnson, graduating with an Associate of Science degree — a degree centered on science and technology coursework — that emphasizes engineering. An early affinity for constructing Lego sets, along with a clear ability in high school math and physics, encouraged him to enroll in engineering studies at COCC.

“I plan to be an aerospace engineer and hopefully be able to build airplanes and rockets,” says the Lincoln City resident, who found the right blend of challenge and support at COCC. “As the difficulty ramped up and I had to take more and more classes, it taught me how to work harder and work longer.” Next stop: Oregon State University’s aerospace engineering program.

Once convinced she’d never continue her education beyond high school, ErinRae Cook was inspired by the birth of her daughter and a desire to overcome some life barriers to enroll at COCC in the massage therapy program. Her goal: forging a holistic career that draws together massage therapy, yoga and herbalism.

Cook flourished at the college, earning a place on the dean’s list every term. She was selected as one of just three students to represent COCC on the 2025 All-Oregon Academic Team.

“I have blossomed into the person that I have always wanted to be and have so much gratitude for my time at COCC,” shares Cook, who came to Central Oregon from Alberta, Canada. “I am a goal-setter now — I strive for ‘beyond,’ and I have found a peace that helps me appreciate each moment.”

Cook plans to create a massage therapy practice focused on spiritual and physical healing.

“I have defied boundaries and broken barriers I have set up for myself. The opportunities that have been presented to me over the past two years are something I will hold in my heart for all years to come.”

