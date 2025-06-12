Prineville artist paying tribute to classic signs Published 5:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Local artist JD Grinnell finds inspiration in the artifacts of yesteryear.

“I just like the things that harken back to another time,” he said, noting the times he has painted old trucks surrounded by various farm animals near his home.

His interest was piqued again recently when he was wandering around town.

“I started looking for classic signage around Prineville”, says Grinnell, “and began to notice that the traditional mom-and-pop businesses are becoming harder to find. In the past few years, chain franchises have moved in with signage that you see at any strip mall. What you might think of as ‘just an old sign’ actually has lots of dramatic lines and shadows that make it worthy of capturing as a piece of art.”

So, Grinnel began painting a series of signs honoring the town’s history. He has painted such iconic signs as the ones above Pine Theater and Tastee Treet as well as the classic sign atop the City Center Motel.

“As I looked around town, I thought we have more than our fair share of some classic old signs,” he said. “I just think some of those signs are pretty cool.”

It may not come as a complete surprise to those who are aware of Grinnell’s background as a graphic artist that he would have an affinity for the shapes of letters in paint and neon. But this is the first time that his previous career has coincided with his current avocation of oil painting. After retiring and moving to Prineville 25 years ago, he dug out his brushes from his college days and began painting landscapes, abandoned vehicles and compelling portraits.

Rick Steber, the owner of the MAKERS showroom, is presenting a display of Grinnell’s Prineville signage, where you may view and purchase one of his artworks. And there could be more to come in the future.

“If I get a good response to that, I have photos of more, and I will keep doing them,” he said.