CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Central Oregon Pioneer one of earliest children born in Oregon Territory Published 5:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Martha Jane Spalding was born at the Spalding Mission in Lapwai near the Clearwater River on March 20, 1845. Her parents were Rev. Henry and Eliza Hart Spalding. The Spaldings had come to the region with Marcus and Narcissa Whitman in 1836. The Whitmans established a mission on the Walla Walla River in what is now near Walla Walla, Washington. Henry and Eliza established a mission near the Clearwater River, north of present Lewiston, Idaho. Her older sister, Eliza, was born at the mission in 1837. Eliza had been sent to attend school at the Whitman Mission and was there when the Whitman Massacre occurred in 1847 and the Whitmans were killed.

Martha and the rest of the family had remained at the Spalding Mission but were forced to leave when there were threats against them by the Nez Perce. They barely escaped and made it to the Hudson Bay Company Fort Walla Walla, where they were evacuated to the Willamette Valley. They established a farm near Brownsville. Martha grew up on the farm. She was educated in Forest Grove, Oregon Territory. She moved to Walla Walla, where she met William Wigle. William was born on Oct. 10, 1835 in Adams County, Illinois. William and Martha became romantically involved and were married in Walla Walla in 1851.

Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Eastern Oregon, where William became engaged in the stock growing business. They moved to Prineville, Oregon, in 1886. Martha became involved in local social organizations and was well known in the community. The Wigles had five children. William was involved in some local businesses. They were well-respected residents of the community. Martha’s older sister, Eliza Spalding Warren, also lived in the Prineville community for a while.

William passed away in Prineville on Aug. 2, 1913. Martha lived on for several years and eventually moved to Eugene to live with one of her daughters. She died in Eugene, Oregon, on Dec. 3, 1924. Both William and Martha are buried in the Juniper Haven Cemetery in Prineville.

Steve Lent is a Crook County historian. He can be reached at 541-447-3715.