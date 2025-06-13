Crook County School District alumnus donates to $10,100 to district Published 5:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

The Crook County School District recently received a gift of $10,100 from Crook County School District alumnus Jody Stahancyk to thank the district for educating the Stahancyk and Crawford children for 101 years. According to school leaders, the donation will fund nine innovative, hands-on learning projects that will directly benefit students across Crook County.

“We are incredibly grateful to Jody for this heartfelt and impactful gift,” said Interim Superintendent Joel Hoff. “Her donation will inspire creativity, support career exploration and foster a love of learning for Crook County students at all grade levels.”

Stahancyk explained, “While our family began as immigrants who struggled to speak English, Crook County schools gave each of us a chance to make our own American dreams come true. Thank you for the wonderful education.”

The funds will support the following student-led and experiential learning projects:

Crook County High School Cowboy Corral Apparel Production

Grizzly Mountain Robotics Elective

Grizzly Mountain Agriculture Elective

Crook County High School Esports Club

Crook County Middle School Library Rewards Project

Barnes Butte Elementary Aboriginal Dot Art Project

Barnes Butte Elementary World Culture Library

Rural School Experience – Paulina

Rural School Experience – Brothers

School leaders added that the contribution exemplifies the strong bond between the community and its schools—a legacy that continues to shape the future of Crook County students.