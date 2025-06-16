Crook County revamps road agency as it navigates SRS funding Published 12:53 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

For more than 20 years, Crook County has relied on the Secure Rural Schools fund, particularly for its road department funding.

To that end, the county restructured its Road Agency Board earlier this year and have more recently added another member as county officials determine the best ways to utilize the federal funds.

Secure Rural Schools (SRS) was authored by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and enacted in 2000 to financially assist counties with public, tax-exempt forestlands. The U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management administer the funds. The totals are based on a formula including economic activity, timber harvest levels and other considerations that vary from county to county. The continuation of the federal payments each year has been tenuous, leading Wyden and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) to advocate for their approval in Congress each year.

According to a Crook County announcement, the county is reinforcing its commitment to maintaining safe, reliable infrastructure by planning ahead for the use of SRS funding, which the county calls a crucial source that supports more than 1,200 miles of county-maintained roads. County leaders add that these roads are essential for school transportation, emergency services, agriculture and rural connectivity.

The Crook County Road Agency has appointed Jerry Brummer as the third member of its governing board. He joins Prineville City Manager Steve Forrester and County Commissioner Brian Barney in overseeing the strategic use of these funds for local road improvement projects.

“Brummer is no stranger to this work. A Crook County native and lifelong public servant, he played a key role in the original creation of the Road Agency and its connection to SRS funding during his time as a County Commissioner,” county officials stated. “He also served for decades as the city of Prineville’s superintendent of public works, is currently a Prineville city councilor and remains an active voice in regional transportation through his involvement with the Central Oregon Area Commission on Transportation (COACT).

This appointment follows a significant restructuring of the Road Agency Board earlier this year. In March 2025, an amended intergovernmental agreement (IGA) was signed, transitioning the board structure from three county commissioners to a three-member board composed of one county representative, one city representative and one jointly appointed third member. County officials believe this change strengthens collaboration between the county and city while ensuring broader representation in transportation decisions.

To assist with financial planning, the Road Agency Board has also appointed three community members to serve on the Fiscal Year 2026 Road Agency Budget Committee: Casey Kaiser, Russ Deboodt and Lori Hooper.

These individuals will work alongside county staff to help shape the upcoming year’s road agency’s budget. The Road Agency is funded by Title I SRS funds, which support chip sealing, road grading, surface treatments and long-term infrastructure maintenance.

A Road Agency Board public meeting will be held on Monday, June 30, at 2 p.m., at 320 NE Court St., the County Annex Meeting Room. The meeting is open to the public, and community members are strongly encouraged to attend.

“These meetings are a great opportunity to learn more about how SRS funds are used and why continued investment in rural infrastructure is vital,” county officials stated. “With the future of the SRS program still being tracked at the federal level, Crook County leaders remain engaged with developments in Washington, D.C., advocating for sustainable, long-term funding solutions.”