Crook County Health and Human Services invites all veterans and their families to a free veteran resource event at Pioneer Park in Prineville on Friday, June 20. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The one-day event is designed to connect local veterans with a wide range of services, benefits and community support, whether people are seeking help with housing, employment, health care or simply looking to connect with others who have served.

“This event is all about honoring our veterans and making sure they have direct access to resources that can improve their health, well-being, and quality of life,” said Tom Evans, Crook County Veterans Services Officer. “We hope local veterans will join us to learn about the benefits they earned through service, the resources available to them, and the chance to meet fellow veterans within our community.”

Event Highlights Include:

VA Benefits and Claims Assistance: Learn more about eligibility and how to access the benefits earned.

Mental Health Services: Connect with providers who offer support for PTSD, depression, anxiety and other behavioral health needs.

Housing and Employment Support: Get help with job placement, training and housing resources from local partners.

Mobile Health Services: On-site medical services to help stay healthy and informed.

Giveaways and more

All veterans are encouraged to attend — no registration is required. For more information, call Crook County Veterans Services at 541-447-5304.