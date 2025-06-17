Prineville residents stage No Kings protest Published 9:49 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Around 250 people, most of whom are Crook County residents, joined thousands others throughout Oregon in a nationally organized protest.

The protests, coordinated on Saturday, June 14, were part of the nationwide “No Kings” movement — a series of protests against President Donald Trump and presidential overreach. The Prineville protest was one of more than 1,500 protests planned across the country, including dozens in Oregon cities both large and small.

The demonstrations fall on a significant date: June 14 marks Trump’s 79th birthday, as well as Flag Day and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. The Trump administration was expected to hold a military-style parade in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the event, featuring tanks and other military displays, which critics say is emblematic of Trump’s overreach as president.

The June 14 protests were the latest in a series of organized events against Trump and his policies, following Memorial Day rallies, May Day demonstrations and the April “Hands Off” protests.

CMG Oregon staff reporter Geoff Pursinger contributed to this report.