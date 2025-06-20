MCLANE: When in doubt, make someone a sandwich Published 5:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025

The only thing predictable about summer is the fact that something (or someone) is going to start a wildfire in Central Oregon. Beyond that, there’s no telling what the next week, day or hour holds around here. I’ve got family and guests coming and going so fast that the revolving door through the kitchen is about to come off its hinges! The travelers, family members working multiple jobs, the hunters, fishermen and marathoners demand a whole new level of caloric intake, the likes of which Costco has never seen!

I may not adjust to the new normal before summer’s end (or ever?), so I’ve decided to roll with it instead – and learn how to stand in the midst of a presently troubled world without letting the present crush me. Some of the best places for me to do that are on the pickleball court, shoveling the barnyard or getting creative in the kitchen. Whenever the schedule is too chaotic, I can impart a little control to the situation and prepare something because I know that, sooner or later, someone will need to pick up what I’m throwing down. And that makes me feel about 10 different kinds of awesome.

So, when you feel some wobble in your world, try making someone a sandwich and enjoy the world peace that ensues. Here’s a recipe to get you started:

The Grocery Store Sandwich

1 loaf of ciabatta bread (or French bread)

pesto sauce

marinara sauce

mozzarella cheese

sliced salami, ham, pepperoni, zucchini, peppers (get creative)

Slice the ciabatta bread in half lengthwise. Spread some pesto on it, then layer with meat and cheese. Next, add the veggies and top with marinara sauce. Cut the loaf into segments, then place it in a baking dish and cook at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Serve warm or chill in individual bags for lunch the next day.

Your people will be asking you for more!

Holly McLane is a Powell Butte resident.