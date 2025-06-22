Martinez, Nunez make all-state baseball squad Published 3:52 pm Sunday, June 22, 2025

Blaze Nunez earned second all-state as an outfielder for the Cowboys.

Two Crook County baseball standouts landed on the Oregon 4A All-State second team.

Gage Martinez and Blaze Nunez, who were both first-team all-Tri-Valley Conference players, made the second unit as a infielder and outfielder, respectively.

Martinez also played in the 4A All-Star Series at North Marion High School June 14-15.

The 4A Player of the Year was Henley senior Mark Carpenter. The position player of the year is Quinton Olson of Scappoose, also a senior. Pendleton pitcher Evan Lehnert, who helped power the Bucks to the state title, is the pitcher of the year. He is also a senior.

Newport’s Taylor Plesha was named the coach of the year.

John Tawa, a reporter for the Oregon Schools Activities Association website, OSAA.org, noted Martinez as one of the handful of Oregon prep pitchers who topped 87 miles per hour on the mound this season. He reported Martinez as going to Blue Mountain Community College to play baseball.

First Team – Catcher -Nyxon Hopping, Molalla, 12; Jacoby Tacchini, Henley, 9; First base – Conner Clift, Junction City, 11; Infield – Colin Fiero, Newport, 10; Conner Shively, Henley, 11; Joe Fagan, Scappoose, 12; Colson Primus, Pendleton / Nixyaawii, 12; Jaxon Logsdon, Baker / Powder Valley, 12; Boden Langeliers, Newport, 12; Outfield – Caden Kuhnert, Hidden Valley, 12; Mason Strong, Pendleton / Nixyaawii, 12; Jack Matthew, Hidden Valley, 12; Rory Barber, Newport, 12; Finley Corbin, The Dalles/ Dufur, 12; Pitchers – Caleb Babcock, Philomath, 11; Kyler Dickerson, Molalla, 11; Gianni Lombardi, Marist Catholic, 11; Joe Fagan, Scappoose, 12; Luke Wheeling, North Bend, 12; Jayden Lucas, Junction City, 12; Utility – Ethan Bruns, Newport, 12; Beau Pyle, Henley, 12

Second Team – Catcher – Ryder Mcllmoil, La Grande. 11; Tyler Mattson, Newport, 12; First base – Max Nowlin, Scappoose, 12; Infield – Jakoby Goss, Tillamook, 11; Gage Martinez, Crook County, 12; Joey Gramlich, Astoria, 11; Niko Leyba, Marist Catholic, 12; Owen Cooper, Junction City, 12; Outfield – Conner Abbott, Estacada, 12; Blaze Nunez, Crook County, 12; Cash Andrus, Marist Catholic, 12; Jacob Hernandez, Philomath, 10; Josh Berry, Junction City, 12; Pitchers – Ryder Hockema, Newport, 11; Corbin Hamilton, Henley, 10; Bryce Pennington, La Grande, 12; Jake McClaughry, Baker / Powder Valley, 11; Raith Huffman, Marist Catholic, 12; Collin Smith, Gladstone, 12; Utility – Kaden Shafer, Junction City, 11.

Honorable Mention – Catcher – Riley Dubois, Scappoose, 12; Vance Nelson, Pendleton / Nixyaawii, 11; Tallen Kraushaar, Seaside, 12; First base – Cody Agidius, The Dalles / Dufur, 12; Lucas Folau, Marshfield, 12; Jacob Neistadt, Pendleton / Nixyaawii, 12; Christian Rund, St. Helens, 9; Brady Russell, Philomath, 12; Infield – Wylie Mendes, Hidden Valley, 12; Avery Schwartz, The Dalles / Dufur, 12; Rocco DeLarosa, Philomath, 11; Sawyer Scales, St. Helens, 10; Art Hil, Pendleton / Nixyaawii, 12; Jaxon DeFabis, North Marion / Gervais, 12; Outfield – Brandon Neilson, Scappoose, 12; Will Booth, The Dalles / Dufur, 12; Ryan Douglas, Henley, 11; Colton Connally, Stayton, 11; Josh Sullivan, North Bend, 10; Dean Fenley, La Grande, 11; Utility – Landon Hood, La Grande, 11; Trey Hodges, The Dalles / Dufur, 12