Celebrate Independence Day Prineville style Published 8:32 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Celebrating Independence Day in Prineville is an all-day affair.

If you want to enjoy everything the community has to offer, plan on getting up early on the Fourth of July and staying up late.

Kiwanis Club of Prineville will kick off the big day with its Pancake and Sausage Breakfast. The annual tradition, which has endured for many years, provides people a free breakfast of pancakes and sausage as well as some milk, orange juice or coffee to wash everything down. The meal, provided by Kiwanis volunteers, starts at 7 a.m. and continues until 10 a.m. The breakfast is free, but the Kiwanis club will accept donations, all of which go to the local Kiwanis club.

Shortly after the Kiwanis breakfast starts, registration opens for another annual tradition. The Splash n’ Dash is a unique race for individuals and teams, designed for the fit and almost fit, according to event organizer Ernie Brooks. The race combines swimming, cycling, kayaking and running throughout Prineville. It benefits the Crook County High School track and field team.

The Splash n’ Dash features four different race day options – the original quadrathlon, a triathlon and a duathlon, all of which can be done as an individual or a team of up to four people. The event also includes the John Marsh Memorial 5K Race, for individual competitors only.

Onsite registration begins at 7:15 a.m. The first wave of multi-event races begins at the Prineville swimming pool at 8 a.m. The John Marsh 5K begins at 9 a.m. Awards for all the races will be presented at 11:30 a.m. in Ochoco Creek Park near the footbridge, where the finish line is located for all the races.

At 10 a.m., people are invited to watch the annual Happy Fourth of July Parade. The parade, presented by the Prineville Band of Brothers, will start at the corner of Northwest Fourth and Deer streets and travel down Fourth Street to the corner of Northeast Elm Street.

After the parade, locals and visitors can head over to Pioneer Park for the start of the Independence Day Celebration, hosted by Crook County Parks and Recreation District. The Band of Brothers will perform the opening ceremony. Afterward, park district leaders will offer live music, featuring Matt Martin and the 45s, as well as many other family friendly activities and attractions. People can shop at local vendors, eat good food, play in inflatables and enjoy activities and games for kids – and dunking someone at the dunk tank. The fun will continue into the mid-afternoon.

When the sun is starting to set, locals and visitors will want to find a good view of the Ochoco Viewpoint and get ready to watch the big fireworks show that caps the day. Sponsored by Republic Services, Crook County, city of Prineville, Crook County Parks and Recreation District and Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce, the fireworks will be launched from the viewpoint on the west side of Prineville. The show begins at 10 p.m. and usually lasts about 20 minutes.