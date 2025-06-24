Courthouse trees removed to protect building’s foundation Published 5:00 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

More of the Crook County Courthouse exterior is now visible following a recent project.

In an effort to preserve and protect the structural integrity of Crook County’s historic courthouse, six cedar trees surrounding the building were removed on Friday, June 20.

The trees— four located on the front of the courthouse and two on the west side — were large, mature cedars that county officials said were not part of the original landscape design. They went on to note that while their presence may have seemed picturesque, their size and placement posed a serious threat to the foundation of the long-standing structure.

The trees were leaning outward in search of sun, and their roots were reportedly placing significant stress on the courthouse’s historic rock foundation. In the event of severe weather or saturated soil conditions, those trees could have fallen, potentially pulling on and damaging the courthouse’s foundation.

“This is a proactive measure to safeguard one of Crook County’s most iconic and beloved buildings,” said Facilities Director James Preuss. “These trees, while beautiful, have unfortunately become a risk to the structure we’re working hard to preserve.”

The removal was conducted by Lindsey Land and Tree, LLC, a local tree service company based in Crook County. Work took place throughout the day on Friday.

In addition to addressing safety and preservation concerns, the removal is also expected to help restore the original character and visibility of the courthouse, allowing its architectural beauty to once again be fully appreciated. County officials noted that clearing the overgrowth will allow the community to once again admire the historic details and craftsmanship that have defined the courthouse since its construction.

“This is part of a larger effort to spruce up the courthouse and return her to her former glory,” Commissioner Susan Hermreck said. “These particular trees were not part of the historical landscape, and while the decision to remove them was not made lightly, it is ultimately the most prudent step for the long-term health and safety of the building.”