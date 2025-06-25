Prineville manufacturing plant closing resulting in massive job losses Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

A Prineville wood products plant is laying off 184 employees and shutting down the plant.

According to a federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice issued Tuesday, June 24, Owens Corning, located at 1155 N. Main St., will be closing the facility located and will begin laying off all employees on Aug. 25. After that date, some employees will remain with the company to assist with winding down the facility. Those employees who remain to assist with winding down the facility will be laid off during a period in September, with the final employees being separated in November.

The anticipated schedule, according to the WARN notice for the September separation dates is between Sept. 19 and 26, 2025. The anticipated date for the final group of employees to be laid off is Nov. 30, 2025.

“Owens Corning has made the strategic business decision to close our Doors components facility in Prineville, Oregon,” company spokesperson Megan James wrote in a statement according to media reports. “This decision was not taken lightly, and leadership’s priority is supporting the team in Prineville through this transition.”

Owens Corning has multiple locations throughout the country, including two others in Oregon – one in Portland and one in Gresham, according to the company’s website.

The WARN notice stated that the layoffs will include 45 operators in production, 29 general laborers, 16 machine operators and 10 millwrights.