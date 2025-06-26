Crooked River Roundup street party and cattle drive draws huge crowd Published 9:32 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

The Stampede Street Party and the annual cattle drive have served for years as the official kickoff to Crooked River Roundup Week and 2025 was no exception. On Wednesday evening, hundreds enjoyed the many food, game and craft booths at the street party as well as live music by Countryfied and the annual Chili Cookoff where the Prineville Police Department, Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Crook County Fire and Rescue compete for bragging rights while raising money for the local Shop with a Cop program. Meanwhile, the cattle drive was a big hit as massive crowds lined Main Street to watch Roundup Board members and other volunteers lead the herd through downtown and to the Crook County Fairgrounds.