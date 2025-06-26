Events Calendar July 1-15 Published 12:53 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Wednesday, July 2:

Crook County Library is hosting kids story time at 10 a.m. For more information, call 541-447-7978.

The Scribblers Writing Club meets each week from 1-3 p.m. at the Crook County Library’s Juniper Room. For more information, call 541-430-9992.

The Prineville Cribbage Club will be playing games at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 541-447-4290 or 541-480-5219.

XYZ, (eXtra Years of Zest), a multi-denominational gathering of seniors, meets from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The meetings start in October and continue through May and take place in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church, 450 SE Fairview St., for singing, Bible study, prayer and Christian fellowship. For more information, call Dean Gertner at 541-447-1451.

Thursday, July 3:

Crook County Library hosts Teen’s Snacks in the Stacks from 4-5 p.m.

Saturday, July 5:

Crook County Coin Collectors are meeting at Crook County Library, in the Broughton Room, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The meeting is open to all who are interested in coin collecting. Bring questions and insights on coins. For more information, call 458-600-2063.

Monday, July 7:

Human Dignity Advocates of Crook County meet at 6 p.m.at Bowman Museum, 246 N. Main St. All who believe in social, economic and environmental justice are welcome to attend these nonpartisan meetings. For more information, go to the group’s Facebook page.

Bridge players are wanted. Bridge will be offered at the senior center for people 60 years and older from 12-3 p.m. No experience is needed. People will teach people to play if needed.

Tuesday, July 8:

The Crook County Cemetery District Board meets at 2 p.m. at the COCC open campus building, in the board room.

TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly), meets weekly, starting with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting from 9-10 a.m. The meetings take place at Prineville Praise and Worship Center, 405 NW Ninth St., Prineville.

Wednesday, July 9:

The Crook County Parks and Recreation District Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. at the Juniper Art Guild, 1635 SE Mountain View Drive. For more information, call 541-447-1209.

Oregon Department of Human Services agents are available at the library from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., to answer questions from the public.

Thursday, July 10:

Friday, July 11:

The Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce hosts a Prineville Perk event at 8 a.m. The location varies from week to week, so call 541-447-6304 for the location or for more information.

Monday, July 14:

Tuesday, July 15:

