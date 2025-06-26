Quick Reads – July 1 Published 12:47 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Local students make George Fox dean’s list

Three Crook County students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2025 semester. Honored students include Powell Butte residents Raquel Middaugh, senior, elementary education; and Savanna Pitman, senior, financial services; and Prineville resident, Gavin Humphreys, sophomore, psychology.

Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

Crook County students graduate from George Fox

Three Crook County students graduated from George Fox University at the conclusion of the spring 2025 term. Graduates include Powell Butte residents Raquel Hanson, Bachelor of Science, elementary education; and Savanna Pitman, Bachelor of Science, financial services; and Prineville resident Spencer Molnar, Master of Arts, teaching.

Young Biz offering farmers market vendor space for youth

Young Biz is providing an opportunity for young entrepreneurs to participate in Prineville’s annual CROP Farmer’s Market this year. The organization has five spaces reserved for each Saturday of the market season, which runs through Sept. 27. The CROP Farmer’s Markets are held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sign up at the organization’s website, youngbizroundup.com/events.

County seeking Wolf Depredation Committee applicants

Crook County has open positions for the Crook County Wolf Depredation Compensation Committee. The position currently open is County Commissioner Rep and Livestock owner/manager. Those who are interested in serving on this board can stop by the County Commissioner’s Office, located at 203 NE Court St., Prineville, or email sarah.puerner@crookcountyor.gov for an application. People can also visit the county website, co.crook.or.us, to download an application. The deadline to receive applications is 4 p.m., Monday, July 7.

Prineville curb ramp improvement continues

A Prineville curb ramp improvement project led by ODOT and focused on enhancing accessibility by updating non-ADA compliant curb ramps on the eastern end of Prineville continues. People can expect construction activity at U.S. 26 (Ochoco Highway) from the intersection of U.S. 26 / Hickey Farms Road to the intersection of U.S. 26 /Northeast Stearns Drive as well as on OR 380 (Paulina Highway) from the intersection of Northeast Combs Flat Road/ Mason Drive to the intersection of Combs Flat Road/ Southeast Second Street.

During construction, people can expect crews working during the day throughout spring and summer; sidewalk, shoulder, and lane closures with flaggers helping direct traffic as needed; construction noise; and possible delays.

Every Kid Outdoors passes available to all fourth graders

This year’s Every Kid Outdoors program is underway, and the U.S. Forest Service wants to make sure all eligible fourth graders (and their parents and educators) know that it’s not too late to request their free Every Kid Outdoors public lands passes are valid now through Aug. 31, 2025. To obtain a pass, visit the Every Kid Outdoors website.

Scribblers Writing Club meets each Wednesday at library

The Scribblers Writing Club is meeting each Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at the Crook County Library’s Juniper Room. For more information, call 541-430-9992.

Cribbage club playing every Wednesday evening

The Prineville Cribbage Club will be playing games each Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 541-447-4290 or 541-480-5219.

Weight loss club meets weekly

TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly), meets each Tuesday, starting with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting from 9-10 a.m. The meetings take place at Prineville Praise and Worship Center, 405 NW Ninth St., Prineville.