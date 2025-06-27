BREAKING: Prineville law enforcement close roads to investigate undisclosed incident Published 4:30 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Prineville and Crook County law enforcement have closed multiple city blocks due to an undisclosed incident that could have threatened public safety.

During the 1 p.m. hour, the Prineville Police Department requested on its Facebook page that people avoid the area of Northwest 10th Street and Harwood Avenue due to ongoing police activity. Authorities closed Harwood from Ninth to 11th Street and 10th Street from Glenwood Street to the end of 10th Street.

About an hour later, the police department gave an update stating, “At this time, we believe all involved parties have been accounted for, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.”

The police department went on to state that it “understands the importance of transparency, and we are committed to sharing more information when possible to do so. Due to the active nature of the investigation, details are limited at this time.”

This story will be updated as more information is disclosed.