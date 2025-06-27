Happy Fourth of July from Crook County Library Published 5:00 am Friday, June 27, 2025

“When the sun is shining, I can do anything; no mountain is too high, no trouble is too difficult to overcome.” – Wilma Rudolph

As America gets ready to celebrate her 249th birthday, we hope your long weekend is filled with good food, laughter and visits with loved ones. There is a lot going on in the world right now. Whether you are eager to learn all you can about current events or want a great fiction book to enjoy, Crook County Library is here for you on your journey through life.

Summer reading is in full swing at Crook County Library, June 2 through Aug 1. Need an excuse to take a reading break? Summer Reading 2025 is your opportunity to enjoy great books and read for a chance to win a grand prize. We would like to thank the state library for the Ready To Read grants that allow us to offer fun summer reading programs for children. Also, the Crook County Friends of the Library work extremely hard to be able to donate funds for the teens and adult summer reading programs. They are reading superstars! Have you ever wanted to learn to play the didgeridoo or harp? Check out the list of programs at crooklib.org/library/page/summer-reading-here.

Do you need some inspiration this Fourth of July? Perhaps a new game or recipe? How about Kick the Can, Tug-o-War or a three-legged race? Would you like to try a new recipe with a grandchild? Feel free to stop by the Crook County Library and check out a cookbook. The “Berenstain Bears’ Holiday Cookbook” has an outstanding recipe for corn on the cob!

Crook County Library received an ODOT grant to add three eBikes to our Library of Things collection. If you’ve always been curious about eBikes but haven’t had the opportunity to give one a spin, check out an eBike this summer. They will be ready to circulate once the tracking software has been installed, around the end of July or first part of August. The eBikes will check out for three weeks. A complete list of items in the Library of Things collection is in the notebook on the counter by the Sage Room. Would you like to check out a trail camera, pasta maker or a food dehydrater? Simply take the food dehydrater sheet out of the notebook and bring it up to the circulation desk.

We hope you’ll take time to relax under the shade of a beautiful tree and take a reading vacation this summer. Everyone is a reader. Some people just don’t know it yet.

Have a great summer!

Sarah Beeler is the executive director of Crook County Library. She can be reached at 541-447-7978.