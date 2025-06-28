Splash ‘n Dash your way into the Fourth Published 4:49 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

One of Prineville’s great traditions, the Splash-N-Dash will again be among the kick offs to the Fourth of July in the community with a unique event where participants can do one or a selection of quadrathlon events: swim, bike, kayak and run. Participants can challenge the course alone or team up.

The quadrathlon starts at the Prineville pool with the first leg, a 500-meter swim. The next leg is an 11-mile bike ride out the Crooked River Scenic Bikeway, then a 1.5 mile kayak leg on the Crooked River, then end with a 3.3 run back to Ochoco Creek Park and the finish line.

The triathlon skips the kayak leg and the duathlon is a 12.5-mile bike down the Scenic Bikeway then finish with a 5K run back to the park finish line.

The Splash-N-Dash supports the strong Crook County High School track and field program. Many participate in festive patriotic wear.

The Dash also features the 5K John Marsh Memorial 5K, honoring the late local runner and businessman John Marsh, who passed away in 2017.

Registration starts at 7:15 Friday, July 4 and the first wave hits the pool at 8 a.m. The John Marsh Memorial 5K begins at 9 a.m. Awards are presented at 11:30 a.m.

Splashdash.org to register and for further information.