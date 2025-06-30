Prineville woman and Bend man facing cocaine possession and delivery charges Published 9:29 am Monday, June 30, 2025

A Prineville woman and Bend man are facing charges for multiple drug-related offenses following a traffic stop last week.

At about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE), in collaboration with the Central Oregon Emergency Response team (CERT), arrested 29-year-old Bend resident Tyler Speas and 24-year-old Nichole Johnson of Prineville on suspicion of possession and delivery of cocaine. This was a long-term investigation conducted by CODE.

Drug agents and CERT team operators conducted a surveillance operation on Tuesday involving the illegal possession and distribution of illegal narcotics. Drug agents spotted a red 2021 Chevy Colorado believed to be transporting the drugs and identified Speas as the driver. CERT team members initiated a traffic stop on Highway 97 at mile marker 150, south of Bend. Drug Detection K9 Bonnie and her handler responded and Bonnie alerted to the odor of drugs in the vehicle.

Drug agents applied for and were granted a search warrant for the vehicle. During the subsequent search, they found 2 kilograms of cocaine, a spring-assisted knife and a large sum of cash.

Speas was arrested and lodged at the Deschutes County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance – cocaine (felony), delivery of a controlled substance – Cocaine (felony), two counts of felon in possession of a restricted weapon and probation violation. The passenger, Johnson, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance – cocaine (felony) and delivery of a controlled substance – cocaine (felony). She was issued a citation in lieu of custody and released at the scene.

Drug agents were granted search warrants for two residences affiliated with Speas, including a home in the 61000 block of Tomahawk Street in Bend and a residence in Myrtle Point, Oregon. During the searches, drug agents located additional controlled substances, cash and other drug-related items.