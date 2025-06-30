UPDATE: Police investigating homicide in northwest Prineville Published 9:06 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Prineville Police Department is investigating an incident on June 27 that resulted in a fatality as a homicide.

At about 11:45 a.m., dispatch received a call reporting a disturbance in the 800 block of Northwest 10th Street. The initial report stated that two victims were involved and had significant injuries. The caller also reported there was a possible third victim that was injured.

Prineville police and personnel from Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded. Officials located the two male victims and located a third victim in the residence who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Prineville Police initially ruled this as a suspicious death pending more details.

During the incident, Prineville and Crook County law enforcement closed multiple city blocks out of concern that the situation could threaten public safety. Prineville Police Department requested on its Facebook page that people avoid the area of Northwest 10th Street and Harwood Avenue due to ongoing police activity. Authorities closed Harwood from Ninth to 11th Street and 10th Street from Glenwood Street to the end of 10th Street.

About an hour later, the police department gave an update stating, “At this time, we believe all involved parties have been accounted for, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.”

The police department went on to state that it “understands the importance of transparency, and we are committed to sharing more information when possible to do so. Due to the active nature of the investigation, details are limited at this time.”

The Major Investigations Team (MIT) responded to initiate the investigation. It revealed that one of the initial subjects taken to the hospital was the suspect in the death of the third victim. Martin Ray Terry, age 36, was arrested and booked into the Crook County jail on June 28. He is currently being charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. Further charges are pending a review by the Crook County District Attorney’s office. The homicide and assault victim names are not being released at this time out of respect for the family.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are not releasing any further details at this time. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Prineville Police Department at 541-447-4168 or email the lead investigator, Sgt. Jordan Zamora, at JZamora@Prinevillepd.org.

“The Prineville Police Department would like to extend our sincere condolences to the victims of this tragedy and their families,” the agency stated in a news release. “We thank the community for their patience and understanding in the release of information about this incident. This was a complex investigation and disseminating accurate information is critically important. Not jeopardizing the integrity of the investigation by releasing detailed facts about the case is also a primary concern.”