80th Roundup thrills crowds with three nights of bucking

The dust has settled on the 80th Crooked River Roundup, held at the Susie Yancie Pape Arena at the Crook County Fairgrounds June 26-28, and the cowboys and cowgirls have picked up their money, or their pride, and headed off to the next rodeo.

Oregon cowboys were deep into the mix in the bareback competition, which was fit to be tied. Elgin’s Mason Yancey and Taylor Broussard, of Estherwood, Louisiana, deadlocked for the title with scores of 83. Yancey was aboard Sweet Annie and Broussard Fat Chance. They each pocketed $3,269.43 for the win. Veneta cowboy Mason Stuller was just a hair behind with his 82.5 ride atop Felicia. He tied with Sage Allen, of Blackfoot, Idaho, to take third. Allen was one of three Blackfoot, Idaho, cowboys to get scoring rides and make money, along with Clay Stone and Colton Clemens.

Reed Neely, of Covie, California, took first in the saddle bronc with his 84.5 Saturday night ride on Stella JD. He pocketed $4,032.60 for the title. Garrett Varitek, of Rapid City, South Dakota, was just behind with an 83 score and Hank Whitaker, from Deeth, Nevada, was third with an 81.5. Crane’s Jake Clark was fifth with an 80, the highest place Oregon cowboy.

Samuel (Sam) Southern, all the way from Weengallon, Queensland, Austria, rode Stranger Danger to the top of the bull riding standings. His ride on the rodeo’s first night, Thursday, June 26, held up through three days of action. Southern won $3,716.57 for the win. His hometown halfway across the globe from Prineville was listed as having 46 people in 2021.

Wyatt Covington, a Omak, Washington, cowboy, was second in the bull riding competition with an 83 on board Firecracker. Another Washington cowboy, Derek Kolbaba, from Walla Walla, was third with an 82. He was on board Westec Joe.

There was a tie atop the steer wrestling aggregate standings. Jesse Brown, of Baker, and Justin Shaffer, of Hallsville, Texas, had aggregate scores of 15.70/2. They each went home $2,749.40 richer. Jace Melvin was third with a 17.10/2 and Colin Wolfe was fourth with a 17.20/2.

Dylan Hancock, from San Angelo, Texas, came away as the aggregate winner for tie-down roping with a 20.40/2. Hancock won $3,298.59 in the tie-down and $6,119.11 for the rodeo. Jake Pratt, of Ellensburg, Washington, was second with a 22.40/2 total. Ty Harris, who like Hancock is from San Angelo, Texas, was third with a 22.50/2.

Clinton Summers and Jade Corkill were the No. 1 team ropers at the 80th Roundup. They had an aggregate of 12.10/2 and won $3,034.92 for taking the aggregate and $5,057.53 apiece over the rodeo. Summers is from Lake City, Florida, and Corkill is a Victoria, Texas, cowboy. Cody Snow and Hunter Koch were runners-up with an aggregate of 12.50/2. William Masters and Cory Petska were third at 12.70/2.

When the ladies took center stage for breakaway roping, Jordi Edens-Mitchell, from Stephensville, Texas, came away as the champion, nipping runner-up Joslyn Arnold, of Glenwood, Washington, by a tenth of a second, 2.5 to 2.6. The tenth of a second meant an extra grand for Edens-Mitchell. She pocketed $4,872.90 and Arnold won $3,899.12 for second. Braylee Shepherd, of Fitzhugh, Oklahoma, was third with a 2.8 time. Terrebonne cowgirl Trisha McCoin was 11th with a 3.8 time, which won her $609.23.

The barrels champion was Lindsey Muggli. The Lane, Oklahoma cowgirl clocked a 17.18 time on the rodeo’s opening night and it stood up, and she won $4, 316.48. Chloe Gray, of Yatesville, Georgia, was second with a 17.21 time. Tayla Moeykens, from Three Forks, Montana, was third with a 17.25.

Oregon riders Ainsley Philippi, from Hermiston, was 11th with a 17.49, Shelli Mull of Amity was 13th with a 17.56, and Dayton’s Arley Hughes was 14th in 17.57.