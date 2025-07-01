Letters to the editor Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Rodders offering special Fourth of July cruise

July 4 is coming soon and once again, Americans are reminded of the significance of Independence Day, when we pause and show our respect and gratitude for our freedom and liberty. We spend time with family, friends and veterans, as well as enjoying fireworks, picnics and barbecues. Prineville residents historically enjoy a parade on Fourth Street, between Main and Elm streets each year, which steps off at 10 a.m.

Additionally, this year the Central Oregon Rodders Car Club is providing something new for your enjoyment – we will be providing local residents with a classic car cruise on Third Street (instead of Fourth Street). Joining the Rodders will be our friends from Bend, the Flashback Car Club. The cruise starts at 11 a.m. at Third and Harwood streets and will run 19 blocks, all the way past Pioneer Park. When the Independence Day parade on Fourth Street ends, simply walk one block to Third Street and witness many classic cars, which will be decorated patriotically to honor our nation’s independence. As a Central Oregon Rodder, I will share with you that many Rodders and Flashback members are veterans, and we celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with honor and pride. Please let other residents know of this special cruise, which is our way of sharing respect for this special day.

Lynn Arnett

Prineville

Trump supporter claims are not correct

Whew! First, I want to compliment Joel Komarek and Mark Maboll for their well-researched letters to the editor on June 17, 2025. Unfortunately, I have recently read that money from mega-wealthy donors is flowing into the pockets of MAGA Republican politicians at an unprecedented rate, so I don’t expect much from Rep. Bentz. It used to be called “corruption.”

I have repeatedly voiced my opinions about “liars” and “believers.” Remember, “believers” will believe anything. One letter to the editor on June 24 really caught my eye. First, it talked about the violence, looting, fire bombings, etc. at the “No Kings” rallies. Researching those claims produced very little. Five million people participated in those rallies, and there was virtually no violence by the participants. One law enforcement spokesman identified “opportunistic criminals who would tuck in behind lawful protesters in order to loot.” There was someone who drove a vehicle into a group of protesters, and the police in Los Angeles hit protesters with batons, fired tear gas and ordered a large crowd in downtown to disperse; authorities said people were throwing rocks, water bottles and fireworks at officials.

Remember, Trump nationalized the National Guard in California to counter “insurrection,” but he refused to do so on January 6, 2021, when violent, armed insurrectionists stormed our nation’s capital. Then he pardoned those convicted.

Sadly, there is no mention of the Democrat legislators in Minnesota who were shot (one and her husband killed) by a politically motivated individual on the same day as the No Kings rallies (Trump’s birthday).

Next, I looked into claims of “millions of illegal immigrants that Biden’s administration allowed into our country.” I discovered that Trump’s average daily rate of removal is around 1% LESS than Biden’s. I also noticed that Trump blames Biden for all the ills of the country, even for legislation he signed in his first term. At this minute, the sweet cherry crop in Hood River is not being harvested because there are no migrant workers.

I couldn’t resist: “But (Trump) curtailing nonelected officials making decisions affecting the entire country certainly has merit.” Are you kidding me? What about Elon Musk, Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon? They are not elected.

Another one: “He (Trump) has few peers regarding money and prosperity and the fundamental value of each.” What? He bankrupted six corporations and was convicted of falsifying bank and tax information. His trust fund and cryptocurrency scam has netted him millions of dollars since taking office – like a $4 million 747 jet. His policies are reducing taxes for the wealthiest people in the country by reducing services to the poorest and working class. Apparently, the writer values and admires money and wealth more than integrity, honesty and generosity.

Remember, Trump said: “If you say it enough and keep saying it, they’ll start to believe you.” Remember the quote from Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” Gee! Sound similar? Trump is a grifter – If there’s one type of person you don’t want to trust, it’s a grifter: someone who cheats others out of money.

Walt Bolton

Prineville