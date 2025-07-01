New conservation project launched in Prineville Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

A new conservation project involving multiple partners has been launched in Prineville.

The Crooked River Native Plant Stewardship Project, a partnership between Think Wild and Crook County Parks and Recreation District, seeks to transform an underutilized and ecologically degraded riverside lot into a vibrant native garden that supports wildlife habitat, environmental education and community stewardship.

With funding from Portland General Electric, Meta, the Oregon Parks Foundation Fund and other partners, the project began in spring 2025 and will continue through 2026 and beyond. It focuses on restoring habitat in a former gravel lot overrun by invasive species, creating a thriving space for pollinators, birds and riparian wildlife.

“This project is about more than native planting. It’s about connecting people to place,” said Hannah Wuerfel, Habitat Restoration Coordinator at Think Wild. “By restoring this stretch of the Crooked River, we’re creating habitat for native species and opportunities for the community to learn and take ownership in local conservation.”

Students and volunteers have already made contributions to the project. This spring, Barnes Butte Elementary and Redmond Proficiency Academy students visited the site for field days led by Think Wild, where they documented site conditions, identified native plants and explored soil types through hands-on learning. Students from Pioneer High School’s Youth Compass Program also helped remove invasive species and debris along the riverbank.

Think Wild invited community members to join a volunteer day on Thursday, July 3, to help launch the habitat restoration project. Volunteers assisted with solarization, an eco-friendly, sun-powered method of preparing soil for native planting by laying out large tarps over a 20,000-square-foot site adjacent to Crooked River Park.

Later this year, Redmond Proficiency Academy students will help improve the soil using vertical mulching, a method that increases air and water flow underground. Crook County High School students will then assist with planting native grasses, wildflowers, shrubs and forbs to support local pollinators and wildlife.

“I strive to integrate tangible ways that students can make a difference in their communities and ecosystems,” said Keri Trulsen, a Redmond Proficiency Academy teacher. “Visiting the project site allowed my students to see the transformation of a heavily impacted riparian area into one that will support long-term ecological health.”

The project aims to improve the resilience of Crooked River Park to drought, erosion and invasive species, while enhancing wildlife connectivity and streambank stability in the riparian corridor.

Prineville businesses have also gotten involved. Greenbar Excavation has donated services to remove invasive vegetation and gravel. After tilling, clear plastic sheeting donated by BTL Liners will be used to solarize the soil and suppress weed growth. Native planting will begin in fall 2025, with additional volunteer days and educational events planned to engage schools, families and local organizations.

The project is part of a broader collaboration with Crook County Parks and Recreation to enhance green space, trails and water conservation in the community.