Prineville police investigating attempted murder near downtown Published 10:54 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Prineville police arrested a man Tuesday evening and charged him with attempted murder.

According to a Prineville Police Department report, on June 30, at 5:09 p.m., Prineville dispatch received a 911 call reporting an assault in the 800 block of Northeast Third Street. Personnel from Prineville Police Department and Crook County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. They found a male victim suffering from major facial and head injuries. The suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Lindley Drew Purrington, was also located at the scene and quickly taken into custody.

The initial investigation revealed that this was a completely unprovoked attack by the suspect. Prineville police arrested Purrington at the scene. He was lodged in the Crook County Jail and charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

Prineville Police Department stated it is aware of a video that was posted on social media of this attack. They have asked that the video be removed.

Prineville police believe they have all the parties involved in the incident accounted for and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are releasing no further details at this time. The police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call Prineville Police Department at 541-447-4168. The investigator is Officer Kelson Stewart, and he can be reached at Kstewart@PrinevillePD.org.