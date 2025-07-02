BACK IN TIME – 2000: Nobody injured in ambulance collision … except a horse Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

100 years ago

July 9, 1925

Crushed beneath a falling derrick pole, which was being erected by a small group of men, John Sterling Moore met death almost instantly, shortly after 12 p.m. Monday. The fatal accident occurred on the place known locally as the Stewart and Carlson ranch, five miles north of Prineville on the McKay. Mr. Moore, who lived for about one and one-half hours following the accident, recieved a crushed hip and deep gash on his head.

75 years ago

July 13, 1950

The new Crook County High School building rising on the Porfily tract at the east city limits at a cost of $500,000 is in the shape of a modified L measuring 339 by 395 feet and containing 65,000 square feet of floor space, according to Cecil M. Sly, Crook County schools superintendent. The north wing extends 339 feet east. The front of the building, which faces west, is 395 feet long, and the south wing is 141 feet long. Adjoining the south wing of the school is the gymnasium attached to the wing by a hall. The gym measures 124 by 101 feet.

The building is scheduled to be completed by March 15, 1951, Mr. Sly said. He pointed out that the school plant is built for a maximum of 550 students but that the unit is so constructed that additional building is possible with a minimum of difficulty.

50 years ago

July 10, 1975

New construction in Prineville and Crook County held strong during the month of June, with building permit valuation totaling $420,674.

New residential permits provided the bulk of the valuation with a total of $318,255. Permits were issued for construction of 13 new homes during the month.

Nonresidential permit valuation totaled $54,936 and additions and alterations totaled $47,487.

County permit valuation led slightly with a total of $218,926 and city valuation was listed at $201,748.

Total fees collected for the permits were $3,050, with $1,581 going to the county and $1,469 going to the city.

The mechanical permits were issued, and $15 in permit fees were collected.

25 years ago

July 11, 2000

Estimates are not in yet on the extent of damage to one of Prineville Fire Department’s ambulances … and the cost of the horse that was struck is not known either.

The ambulance with three volunteer EMTs was returning to Prineville after transferring a patient to a Portland hospital early Monday morning when the accident occurred. Fire Chief Bob Schnoor said that he was called shortly after 2 a.m. and told by the driver that he had missed two horses, “but the black one got it.” None of the three was injured in the accident.

According to the driver, he saw the horses and attempted to slow down and miss hitting them. The third horse, he told Schnoor, was in the wrong place and it was hit the horse or go off the road, which may have caused the vehicle to overturn. The horse was killed by the collision.

The accident happened northeast of Madras, and the ambulance had to be towed back to Prineville. It is unclear whether it happened on official open range or not. No citations were issued.