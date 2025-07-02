Crook County Sheriff’s Office log, July 1 Published 8:39 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

June 16

2:05 p.m. – Devon Boisvert, 42, of Redmond was arrested on a DUII charge in the area of Southwest Reif Road and Southwest Highway 126 in Powell Butte. He was booked and lodged at the Crook County Jail.

June 17

5:29 a.m. – Jerry Peterson, 75, of Prineville was arrested on two Crook County warrants in the area of Northeast Second Street. He was booked and lodged at the Crook County Jail.

9:34 a.m. – Colton Jacob, 28, of Prineville was arrested on a Deschutes County warrant in the area of Northwest Second Street. He was booked and lodged at the Crook County Jail.

10:24 a.m. – Deputies responded and investigated an unattended death in Crook County.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded and investigated an unattended death in Crook County.

June 18

12:56 a.m. – Cyrus Babcock, 28, of Prineville was arrested on three Crook County warrants in the area of Northeast Second Street. He was booked and lodged at the Crook County Jail.

June 24

8:26 a.m. – Jeannie Dallas, 60, of Prineville was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant in the area of Northeast Second Street. She was booked and lodged at the Crook County Jail.

June 25

6:19 p.m. – Scott Pattrick, 60, of Prineville was arrested on a federal warrant in the area of Northeast Second Street. He was booked and lodged at the Crook County Jail.

June 26

4:27 p.m. – Christian Mudge, 25, of Prineville was arrested for menacing and assault on Southeast Juniper Canyon Road. He was booked and lodged at the Crook County Jail.