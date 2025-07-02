Quick Reads, July 8 Published 1:55 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Saturday book sale planned at library

A Friends of the Crook County Library Third Saturday Book Sale will be held at the library in the Broughton Room on Saturday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $5 per bag of books. All sales benefit Crook County Library programs.

Theater camp to perform Spongebob-based musical

The Prineville Music Theater Camp will present “The Spongebob Musical Youth Edition” on July 11-12. The performance will be held at the Crook County High School auditorium on Friday, July 11, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 12, at 2 p.m. Cost is $3 for kids/students and $5 for adults, cash only.

Young Biz offering farmers market vendor space for youth

Young Biz is providing an opportunity for young entrepreneurs to participate in Prineville’s annual CROP Farmer’s Market this year. The organization has five spaces reserved for each Saturday of the market season, which runs through Sept. 27. The CROP Farmer’s Markets are held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sign up at the organization’s website, youngbizroundup.com/events.

Prineville curb ramp improvement continues

A Prineville curb ramp improvement project led by ODOT and focused on enhancing accessibility by updating non-ADA compliant curb ramps on the eastern end of Prineville continues. People can expect construction activity at U.S. 26 (Ochoco Highway) from the intersection of U.S. 26 / Hickey Farms Road to the intersection of U.S. 26 /Northeast Stearns Drive as well as on OR 380 (Paulina Highway) from the intersection of Northeast Combs Flat Road/ Mason Drive to the intersection of Combs Flat Road/ Southeast Second Street.

During construction, people can expect crews working during the day throughout spring and summer; sidewalk, shoulder, and lane closures with flaggers helping direct traffic as needed; construction noise; and possible delays.

Every Kid Outdoors passes available to all fourth graders

This year’s Every Kid Outdoors program is underway, and the U.S. Forest Service wants to make sure all eligible fourth graders (and their parents and educators) know that it’s not too late to request their free Every Kid Outdoors public lands passes are valid now through Aug. 31, 2025. To obtain a pass, visit the Every Kid Outdoors website.

Scribblers Writing Club meets each Wednesday at library

The Scribblers Writing Club is meeting each Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at the Crook County Library’s Juniper Room. For more information, call 541-430-9992.

Cribbage club playing every Wednesday evening

The Prineville Cribbage Club will be playing games each Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 541-447-4290 or 541-480-5219.

Weight loss club meets weekly

TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly), meets each Tuesday, starting with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting from 9-10 a.m. The meetings take place at Prineville Praise and Worship Center, 405 NW Ninth St., Prineville.