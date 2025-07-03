PARKS AND REC: Happy Healthy Hearts is here to help those who can’t afford parks and recreation programs Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Summer is well under way and the cost to participate in activities keeps adding up, including signing your family up for recreation or sports/athletics programming. Did you know that the Crook County Parks and Recreation Foundation offers a Happy Healthy Hearts scholarship program? This program offers financial assistance for individuals of all ages and families who are unable to afford to participate, up to $75 toward one program per individual per season. Any individual or family that is facing difficult financial circumstances that inhibit them from being able to participate in Crook County recreation related programs may qualify. This includes but is not limited to low-income families, physically/developmentally challenged youth, at-risk youth and adults with limited resources. For more information, please contact our office at 541-447-1209.

Since 1985, Americans have been celebrating July as Parks and Recreation Month. Parks and recreation programs and facilities are an integral part of communities throughout this country, including Crook County, Oregon. Parks and recreation are vitally important to establishing and maintaining the quality of life in our community, ensuring the health of all citizens and contributing to the economic and environmental well-being of our community and region.

The programs that the Crook County Parks and Recreation District provides build healthy, active communities that aid in the prevention of chronic disease and improve the mental and emotional health of our community. Crook County parks and recreation programs also increase the community’s economic prosperity through increased property values, expansion of the local tax base, increased tourism, the attraction and retention of businesses and crime reduction.

Our parks and recreation areas are fundamental to the environmental well-being of our community; and our natural recreation areas improve water quality, protect groundwater, prevent flooding, improve the quality of the air we breathe, provide vegetative buffers to development and produce habitat for wildlife. Crook County’s parks and natural recreation areas ensure the ecological beauty of our community and provide a place for children and adults to connect with nature and recreate outdoors.

Friday, July 4, we held the Independence Day Celebration at Pioneer Park. The event began immediately after the parade with live music from Matt Martin and the 45s, games, food, vendors, a dunk tank, inflatable fun and more.

We would love to see you out in the parks at a summer event, program or just enjoying the parks during National Parks and Recreation month.

Steve Waring is the executive director of Crook County Parks and Recreation District. He can be reached at 541-447-1209.