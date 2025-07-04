Rain and shine: Independence Day brings out the red, white and blue Published 11:19 am Friday, July 4, 2025

The Fourth of July in Prineville started with some fireworks courtesy of Mother Nature as an early morning thunderstorm rumbled through town just ahead of sunrise. Then came a rare rain shower that hung around for much of the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast and delayed the 8 a.m. start of the Splash n’ Dash competition by an hour. But Mother Nature didn’t rain on the Happy Fourth of July Parade, as the showers finally subsided for the 10 a.m. event, and stayed away throughout the Independence Day Celebration at Pioneer Park. Here are some pictures from the day’s festivities.