Horse races ready to rock the fairgrounds Published 9:51 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

Since 1967, the thrill of horse racing has been a mid-summer tradition in Prineville, the twin community celebration with the June Crooked River Roundup rodeo.

This year’s races take place this week — Wednesday through Saturday, July 9 through 12 — at the Crook County Fairgrounds.

The presenting sponsor of the 2025 races is First Interstate Bank. Opening night, Wednesday, July 12, is Ladies Night and is sponsored by Kendall Central Oregon. Thursday night’s racing is sponsored by Republic Services and Friday night’s sponsor is Smaf Construction. Saturday night is sponsored by Les Schwab Tires.

The region loves the Prineville races as the track attracts the largest daily attendance of any horse track in Oregon, and indeed is a summer tradition for many. So come out and witness the excitement, choose your horses and your riders, and maybe find some luck.

Gates open at 5:30 with the first race post time at 7:15. General admission tickets are $10 with kids 3 and under in for free.