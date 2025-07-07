Picnic in the Park returns to Prineville soon Published 2:53 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Prineville’s annual free concert series returns soon to Pioneer Park featuring a variety of acts to keep music lovers entertained throughout the rest of the summer.

Picnic in the Park is provided by Crook County Foundation, a nonprofit committed to leadership, education, arts and community service. The organization will open the series with a concert on Wednesday, July 16 and more will follow weekly – except during the week of Crook County Fair, Aug. 6.

“One of the pillars of our organization is supporting arts and culture in our community,” said Gwen Carr, the Foundation’s executive director. “So, this falls under that part of our mission … to help enrich our community.”

She went on to say that when the Foundation was choosing its lineup, they tried to find acts that would appeal to the broader community, not just one segment of Crook County.

“I would love to see a lot of families and joy,” she said.

Opening the series on July 16 is JuJu Eyeball, billed as Bend’s Beatle Band since 2015. Event coordinators gush that Juju Eyeball’s energetic shows and top-notch musicianship hit the sweet spot with the audience from the first downbeat.

Dancehall Days will follow on July 23. The group is known for astonishing musicianship and a wildly diverse, authentic reper

toire that captivates audiences around the world, event organizers said. From the U.S. mainland and Hawaii to England and the Bahamas, they’ve lit up stages at renowned venues like Fleetwood’s On Front Street, The Troubadour in London and Austin City Limits.

On July 30, Ben Rice and The PDX Hustle will take the stage. Ben Rice, known as the “blues ninja,” blends traditional blues with soul, R&B, folk and country for a unique, heartfelt sound. A standout performer since the 2014 International Blues Challenge, he’s celebrated for his powerful vocals, inventive guitar work and front-porch intimacy.

After taking a break for the week of Crook County Fair, Picnic in the Park will continue on Aug. 13 with Brian Hanson Band: Event organizers describe the outfit as an electrifying country music group that takes great country music (with a little rock here and there) and makes it their own.

​Closing out the series on Aug. 20 is Caro Pierotto: Winner of the 2020 Prêmio Profissionais da Música “Best MPB Video Award” for Além do Mar and short-listed for the 2018 Latin Grammy ballot “Best World Music Album” for Volta ao Mundo, the Los Angeles-based artist performs originals and covers in Portuguese, Spanish,and English – all backed by her all-star Brazilian band.

The Foundation encourages people to bring their friends, blankets, lawn chairs and picnics to take in the full Picnic in the Park ex

perience. And they should bring their appetite, as the Prineville Lions Club will be cooking up burgers and hot dogs.

“We’re looking to make it a really family friendly event with lots of energy and lots of fun for the community to participate in,” Carr concluded.