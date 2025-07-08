Lecture series coming on rise and fall of Central Oregon’s timber industry Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

A major piece of Crook County history stems from its extensive timber history.

Multiple mills used to operate in the community and elsewhere throughout Central Oregon until its demise in recent decades.

Bowman Museum is presenting a four-part lecture series exploring this complex history, beginning July 17. Titled “The Rise and Fall of the Timber Industry,” the series will examine the economic, social and environmental impacts of one of the region’s most influential industries.

Each lecture will be held at the Bowman Museum (246 N. Main St., Prineville) and begins at 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

This in-depth educational series will be presented by local historian Steve Lent and local industry expert John Shelk, partner in Ochoco Lumber Company. Together, they will provide historical insights, first-hand experiences and behind-the-scenes perspectives on an industry that shaped the economic and cultural landscape of the region.

The first lecture in the series, held on July 17, will cover The Rise of the Timber Industry. Discover how the abundant forests of Central Oregon gave rise to a booming timber economy and a way of life that defined generations.

On Aug. 21, the second lecture, Workings of the Timber Industry will cover the inner workings of timber operations, from forest to mill, and the labor force that powered the industry. The third lecture, on Sept. 18, 6 p.m. will focus on Marketing of the Timber Industry, explore how Central Oregon timber was marketed and distributed across the country, building national demand and regional prosperity.

The series will conclude on Oct. 16, with a lecture on the Decline of the Timber Industry. The lecture will examine the economic, environmental and political challenges that led to the industry’s downturn — and what the legacy means today.

“This series offers a rare opportunity to understand the timber industry from both a historical and business standpoint,” said Sean Briscoe, executive director of the Bowman Museum. “Steve Lent brings his unparalleled knowledge of local history, and John Shelk offers valuable insights from decades inside the industry.”

Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations to support museum programs are always appreciated. For more information, visit bowmanmuseum.org or call 541-447-3715.