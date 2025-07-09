BACK IN TIME – 1950: New parks commission discusses need for a swimming pool Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

100 years ago

July 16, 1925

Mary A. Cox and her son, Ray Morgan, who own a cattle ranch east of Prineville in the Blue Mountains, Monday appeared before Federal Judge Bean and pleaded guilty to a charge of making false affidavit in presenting final proof of homestead under the stock raising homestead law. A plea for leniency, made by Arthur D. Platt, was seconded by Deputy United States District Attorney McGilchrist. The mother was in tears as she rose to plead. The judge paroled her to report for a term of five years.

According to the attorneys, Mrs. Cox was a widow and owned a homestead in the Blue Mountains. She took up the additional claim allowed by law, and when she came to prove up on the claim, she swore that she had made certain improvements on the property required by law. Her son made affidavit that her statements were correct. Investigation disclosed that the improvements did not exist.

75 years ago

July 20, 1950

Prineville’s new park commission went on record Wednesday night to the effect that the time now is right for action on park development here, that such action should include an overall plan for park development and that immediate steps should be taken to get a swimming pool planned and executed. Six of the seven members of the commission and Mayor Ralph J. Brown attended the meeting last night, which was held at 8 p.m. in the county court room with Chairman H.S. Mereserau presiding.

Communications were read from Herman Kehrli, secretary of the League of Oregon Cities, in response to one written by Mrs. May Barney; and from M.W. Slankard, the city manager at Roseburg, who is a swimming pool designer.

50 years ago

July 17, 1975

A one-vehicle accident at about 2:50 a.m. today, Monday, resulted in the hospitalization of the driver for observation.

Theordore R. Young, 23, of 618 N. Fairmont St., was driving a 1966 Chevrolet east on Lynn Boulevard when he passed a police patrol unit while speeding at about 80 miles per hour, according to the police records.

The patrol unit pursued the vehicle with lights flashing and the siren on. Young apparently lost control of the vehicle, hitting a power pole, spun around and knocked down mailboxes and a stop sign. He was taken to Pioneer Memorial Hospital by ambulance, where he was admitted for observation after he complained of chest and arm pains.

25 years ago

July 20, 2000

A series of thunderstorms rolling across Central Oregon continue to keep wildland firefighters busy.

A total of 42 new wildfires have been started since Monday, and firefighters, either smoke jumpers or where possible with engines, have responded. All but three of the fires were under control as of Wednesday, and those three were receiving immediate attention. The cause of most of the fires is from the thunderstorm system that passed through the area in a northeast pattern. Other states affected by this storm include Idaho and Montana.