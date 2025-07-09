Events calendar July 16-29 Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday, July 16:

Crook County Library is hosting kids story time at 10 a.m. For more information, call 541-447-7978.

The Scribblers Writing Club meets each week from 1-3 p.m. at the Crook County Library’s Juniper Room. For more information, call 541-430-9992.

The Prineville Cribbage Club will be playing games at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 541-447-4290 or 541-480-5219.

XYZ, (eXtra Years of Zest), a multi-denominational gathering of seniors, meets from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The meetings start in October and continue through May and take place in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church, 450 SE Fairview St., for singing, Bible study, prayer and Christian fellowship. For more information, call Dean Gertner at 541-447-1451.

Thursday, July 17:

Crook County Library hosts Teen’s Snacks in the Stacks from 4-5 p.m.

Friday, July 18:

The Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce hosts a Prineville Perk event at 8 a.m. The location varies from week to week, so call 541-447-6304 for the location or for more information.

Saturday, July 19:

A Friends of the Crook County Library Third Saturday Book Sale will be held at the library in the Broughton Room from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $5 per bag of books. All sales benefit Crook County Library programs.

Monday, July 21:

The Crook County Democratic Central Committee will meet at 6 p.m. at Bowman Museum, 246 N. Main St.

Ochoco Irrigation District is holding its regular monthly board meeting at 7 a.m. at the district office, 1001 NW Deer St. The public is welcome to attend. For more information, call 541-447-6449.

Bridge players are wanted. Bridge will be offered at the senior center for people 60 years and older from 12-3 p.m. No experience is needed. People will teach people to play if needed.

Tuesday, July 22:

TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly), meets weekly, starting with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting from 9-10 a.m. The meetings take place at Prineville Praise and Worship Center, 405 NW Ninth St., Prineville.

Wednesday, July 23:

Thursday, July 24:

Prineville PFLAG meets each month other than November and December from 6:30-8 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 695 NW Third St. For more information, call 541-420-3345 or email pflagprineville@gmail.com.

Friday, July 25:

Sunday, July 27:

Oregon Old time Fiddlers will play a community dance from 1-4 p.m., at the Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., in Terrebonne. The entire family is welcome to attend.

Monday, July 28:

Tuesday, July 29:

