Prineville police log Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

June 23

12:31 a.m. – The Prineville Police Department investigated a report of forgery on Third Street.

2:33 p.m. – Prineville police removed an abandoned camp site on Fifth Street.

10:57 p.m. – Michael Patrick, 60, of Prineville was arrested for menacing, driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while suspended, and attempt to elude police on Laughlin Road.

June 24

6:02 a.m. – Prineville police investigated a suspicious circumstance on Third Street.

10:16 a.m. – Prineville police investigated a report of first-degree theft on Main Street.

3:13 p.m. – Prineville police took a report for fraud on Tenth Street.

4:56 p.m. – Prineville police investigated a report of harassment on Sixth Street.

9:09 p.m. – Benjamin White, 43, of Prineville was arrested for second-degree disorderly conduct on Clifton Avenue.

10:48 p.m. – Kevin Hurley, 37, of Prineville was arrested for second-degree disorderly conduct, initiating a false report, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine on Third Street.

11:56 p.m. – Prineville police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Fourth Street.

June 25

2:30 p.m. – Prineville police investigated a report of fraud on Third Street.

June 26

4:38 a.m. – Prineville police investigated a report of harassment on Third Street.

11:11 p.m. – Justin Williams, 33, of Prineville was issued a citation in lieu of custody on a confirmed Crook County warrant on Third Street.

June 28

4:08 a.m. – Daniel Dye, 43, of Oklahoma was arrested on a confirmed Deschutes County warrant on Third Street.

9:53 a.m. – Diego Victoriano Gomez, 26, of Redmond was arrested for harassment on Third Street.

12:56 p.m. – David Dalton, 54, of Prineville was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants on Third Street.

6:16 p.m. – Whitney Dade, 38, of Prineville was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants on Third Street.

10:23 p.m. – Jeffery Frost, 43, of Redmond was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants on Main Street.

June 29

12:06 a.m. – Logan Hill, 21, of Redmond was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants on O’Neil Highway.

1:46 a.m. – Jesse Koon, 38, of Brothers was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, two counts reckless endangering, probation violation, two counts unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited fireworks on Beaver Street.

2:18 p.m. – Prineville police took a report for found property on Madras Highway.

7:35 p.m. – Jorge Tinoco-Rodriguez of Prineville was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and five counts of reckless endangerment on the Madras Highway.

11:44 p.m. – Robert Johnson, of Prineville was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, two counts reckless endangering, resisting arrest and interference with a peace officer on Third Street.

June 30

4:20 a.m. – Camden Levine, 19, of La Pine was arrested for methamphetamine on Lamonta Road.

1:26 p.m. – Prineville police investigated a failure to perform the duties of a driver on Main Street.

3:35 p.m. – Prineville police investigated a report of menacing on Fourth Street.

7:20 p.m. – Coty Troutt, 39, was arrested for domestic harassment and resisting arrest on Sixth Street.