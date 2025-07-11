Horse racing thrills hundreds in Prineville Published 11:37 am Friday, July 11, 2025

The Crooked River Roundup is not only home to one of the state’s premier rodeos, but it also offers a wildly popular horse racing meet.

Thousands flock each year to the four-day event, where people can not only enjoy the thrill of horses thundering toward the finish line, but they can place bets and heighten the experience with the chance to win some big money.

Every year, the horse races kick off the four days of fun with Ladies Night, a Wednesday night tradition where all the ladies are gifted free admission – a $10 break. Inside the gates, visitors are greeted with a variety of food vendors, a beer and whisky garden and, of course, a generous number of betting booths where people can place bets and hope for a big payoff.

Before each race, post time is announced via bugler Pete Estabrook, a new addition this year, and folks can stop by the paddock to get a closer look at the horses before they take the track.

Every race brings people to their feet, loudly cheering and willing their winning horse to victory. With eight races or more each night, the action extends from early evening well into the late hours of the night.

The first two nights of the 2025 race meet have drawn eager crowds and those who haven’t made it to Prineville for the heart-pounding event still have Friday and Saturday night to make the trip. Gates open at 5:30 and the racing starts around 7:15.