Results: Athletes take in the Splash-N-Dash Published 4:16 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

A little rain, overcast … near perfect racing weather met the 2025 Splash-N-Dash, the annual Fourth of July multi-faceted race.

The traditional Independence Day event in Prineville features a quadrathlon, a triathlon, a duathlon and a 5K run, and participants could do the events themselves or with a team.

In the quadrathlon — featuring a 500-meter swim, an 11-mile bike ride, 1.5-mile kayak run on the Crooked River, and a 3.3-mile through town to the finish line —Danny Ceccini had the top individual time with a 1:29:6.

Ceccini raced in the 40-49 age group . The next in in the quadrathlon was the No. 1 male team called the Blow-Ins, which finished in 1:40:29. The Blood, Sweat and Beer was the top mixed team and was third overall in 1:43:27. The second place mixed team was the Wet Bandits in 1:54:56.

Austin Bouck, who won the male 30-39 division, was the fourth across, edging Ryan MacKenzie (1:49:04) by under two minutes. The Jonas part of Team Rice won the male 19-29 category with a 1:49:53, and Team Rice Joel took the male 18 and under class with a 1:49:56.

Only one female entrant took on the quad, Lene MacKenzie, and she finished in 2:33:14. The lone female team was the Soggy Heifers, and they finished in 2:03:38. Noah Heilbrun’s crew won the family over three entrants, with a 1:47:13. Grove Family and the Muffin Makes were second at 1:53:17.

The triathlon is the same race specs but without the kayak element. Collin Robinson won the triathlon in 1:08:52. with two ladies finishing right behind him in Angela Tye (1:11:433) and Mykle Whiting (1:12:05).

Only four participated in the duathlon, which included a 12.5-mile bike ride and a 5-K run. Alex Bouck won in 1:25:12. Haley Morris was second in 1:25:29, Emily Williams third in 1:25:52 and Bob Trautner fourth in 1:31:09.

A field of 69 runners took on the John Marsh Memorial 5-K, and Crook County High School junior-to-be Kannon Whiting won in a quick 16:57. Class of 2025 CCHS graduate Taylor Harper was second in 17:28.

Funds raises to go the Crook County High School track and field program.

2025 Splash-N-Dash Results

Quadrathlon – Danny Cecchini 1:29:46, The Blow-Ins 1:40.29, Blood, Sweet and Beer 1:43:27, Woosen Up! 1:45.18, Noah Heilbrun 1:47:13, Austin Bouck 1:47:39, Ryan MacKenzie 1:49:04, Team Rice (Jonas) 1:49:53, Team Rick (Joel) 1:49:56, Tread and Splash Crew 1:50:20, WW Western Wear 1:51:52, Grove Family and the Muffin Makers 1:53:17, Maintnance Dept. 1:54:49, The West Bandits 1:54:56, Soffie Heifers 2:03:38, Jonah Heilbrun 2:06.04, Combe-Twede 2:10:52, Scott Ussing 2:31:21, Lene MacKenzie 2:33:14.

Triathlon – Collin Robinson 1:08:52, Angela Tye 1:11:43, Mykle Whiting 1:12:05, Tyler Rockwood 1:14:02, RORK 1:17:39, Radar Fixott 1:21:38, Liz Friedman 1:26:17, Abigail Smith 1:27:14, Tonya Koopman 1:28:43, Walter Carter 1:33:36, Jessica Mumm 1:36:25, Grace Kasberger 1:37:07, Ellie Earle-Rouse 1:37:07, Emma Hehn 2:03:08, Korey Eads 2:03:08, Joey Hehn 2:03:08, Cassi Ussing 2:10:21.

Duathlon – Alex Bouck 1:25:12, Haley Morris 1:25:29, Emily Williams 1:25:52, Bob Trautner 1:31:09

John Marsh Memorial 5K – Kannon Whiting 16:47, Taylor Harper 17:28, Brandon Brasher 17:47, Kieran Teasdale 17:55, Chris Colovos 18:14, Hunter Davis 18:16, Orie Gonzales 18:17, Carson Parriman 18:57, Jason Colquhoun 19:18, Ellie Colquhoun 20:26, Ben Swancutt, Tony Ramos 21:51, Luke Swancutt 21:59, Cory Nystul 22:25, Mason Brown 22:38, Anthony Keizer 22:44, Marcus Cole 22:48, Mykensie Halily 22:54, KJ Thompson 23:02, Ron Deems 23:33, Levi Brown 24:01, Robert Holmberg 24:05, Elle Nystul 24:14, Nolan Love 24:14, Joel Thomas 24:55, Michael Selness 25:21, Kenzie Parriman 26:20, Andy Parriman 26:31, Matthew Rider 26:51, Lucas Culbertson 27:02, Eric Ryan 27:04, Baylie Thompson 27:13, Camden Bouck 27:14, Joy Bouck 27:16, Jim Crouch 27:51, Jared Thompson 27:57, William Clinger 28:23, Celena Pentrack 28:34, Finely Brown 28:58, Stevie Stratton 29:13, Gabriela Ramos 29:14; Carly Halsey 30:08, Ty Dunaway 32:21, Oliver Ryan 32:49, Nolan Lovette 32:51, Elisabeth Thomas 33:03, Nicole Lovette 33:07, Khloe Colovos 33:08, Callie Oelkers 33:09, Harper Eilers 33:40, Nikayla Thomas 33:42, Harlan Eilers 33:43, Bishop 34:08, Paisley Colovos 34:50, Kelsey Nystul 34:56, Carleigh Swanson 34:57, Ada Eilers 35:26, Mark Eilers 35:26, Meakah Holmberg 36:25, Clayton Parriman 38:16, Ezra Giannettio 38:19, Jazie Colovos 38:20, Debbie Worthington 48:16, Cindy Porter 1:03:06, Colette Smith 1:30:07.