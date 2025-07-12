BREAKING: Brush fire erupts in Juniper Canyon Published 5:38 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

A brush fire has broken out in Juniper Canyon near Southeast Mark Road and Highland Road according to emergency response reports.

The brush fire had reached 200 acres as of 5:20 p.m. and had moved south quickly and crested the ridge. Level 3 evacuations have been issued in the Longhorn subdivision and other areas as well as Level 2 evacuations.

According to Facebook Live posts from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, air resources are on scene dropping retardant and water and ground sources are in route as well.

