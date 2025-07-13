Fans flock to the 2025 horse races
Published 11:36 am Sunday, July 13, 2025
The great Crook County and Central Oregon tradition — the Crooked River Roundup Race Meet — brought horse racing action back to Prineville last week, with racing at the fairgrounds July 9-12.
Kicking off with Ladies Night on July 9 and culminating with biggest purses of the meet on Saturday night, the races pulled in a four-day attendance of 21,250 with $309,867 wagered.
In the showcase race of the meet, Saturday night’s Rhoden Memorial, Bv Mary Rose won the 250-yard sprint finishing in 13.086. The horse, ridden by Jose Elias Rodriguez, came on late to get the win. Warlock also drove late to finish second in 13.091. The Prize Ferarri was leading but was caught at the end and finished third in 13.119. The race, fifth on the night, carried a meet-topping purse of $19,500.
The Woodward Memorial followed the Rhoden Memorial and had a purse of $14,200. Run Snappy won the 5.5 furlong event, with the meet’s top jockey Rodriguez aboard. In the No. 7 race, the Art Smith Memorial, Macchiato d’Oro controlled the race and got the win over the seven furlong battle. The Art Smith Memorial carried a purse of $10,600.
Crooked River Roundup
Race Meet Results
Wednesday, July 9
(Race, win, place, show horses and their gate number, with payout totals for win, place, show. Payouts for Daily Double, Quinella and Trifecta, and winning jockey)
Race 1 -3. Jim’s Jet 13.60, 7.40, 5.80; 4. No Beaches 5.20, 3.20; 2. Exclusively Noble 4.40. Quinella $85.80, Trifecta $1,290. Winning jockey: V.P. Jensen
Race 2 – 1. Y Not 7.00, 3.80, 2.40; 5. Samanta Royal Cartel 3.60, 2.80; 6. Vr New Dream 3.80. Daily Double $142.20, Quinella $24.90, Trifecta $1,125.30. Winning jockey: E. G. Garcia
Race 3 – 6. Dash for Zaylee 12.80, 4.60, 5.60; 1. She’s Good Luck 5.20, 4.00; 5. Rm Cartel Dash 4.40. Quinella $43.80, Trifecta $308.40. Winning jockey: A.A. Armenta
Race 4 – 4. Rodeo Rose 3.80, 2.40, 2.10; 3. Littlequeenofmean 3.20, 2.10; 2. Enchanting Way 2.10. Quinella $15.90, Trifecta $138.60. Winning jockey: T.E. Smith
Race 5 – 1. Romanian 7.80, 2.80, 4.00; 2. Harlie Mo 3.80, 5.80; 5. No Juans Fool 3.40. Quinella $24.90, Trifecta $55.80. Winning jockey: J.C. Guerrero
Race 6 – 6. Upright 16.40, 7.00, 4.20; 4. Workday 10.00, 4.00; 5. San Andreas 3.20. Quinella $207.00m, Trifecta $786. Winning jockey: K. McGregor
Race 7 – 1. Double Perfection 3.80, 3.40, 2.10; 3. Speedy Tom $3.60, 2.10; 4. Polacco 2.10. Quinella $9.30, Trifecta $80.40. Winning jockey: J.E. Rodriguez
Race 8 – 1. Gantry 2.60, 3. Treasure Mesa 3.20, 2.20, 4. Ford Flyer 2.10. Daily Double $6.90, Quinella $51.90, Trifecta $77.70. Winning jockey: J.A. Figueroa
Attendance: 6,201, handle $60,708.
Thursday, July 10
Race 1 – 1. Mystic Wood Force 21.40, 5.20, 2.60; 2. Fordy G 2.60, 2.10; 4. Pulpits Power 3.90. Quinella $28.50, Trifecta $167.70. Winning jockey: V.P. Jensen
Race 2 – 7. Eg Secret 4.60, 3.00, 3.00; 6. Gokatigo 13.20, 9.40; 1. Good as Golden 6.00. Daily Double $103.80, Quinella $103.50, Trifecta $318.60. Winning jockey: J.A. Figueroa
Race 3 – 6. Teaspoon of Pepper 8.80, 4.00, 3.20; 2. Clippervile Girl 3.60, 2.30; 5. Blowing Bayou 2.40. Quinella $32.70, Trifecta $162.00. Winning jockey: T.E. Smith
Race 4 – 2. Bigtime La Blue 15.80, 4.80, 5.40; 6. Jbc Morning Star 7.60, 4.80; 3. The Great One 5.40. Quinella $314.40, Trifecta $273.60. Winning jockey: J. E. Lopez
Race 5 – 1. Casilatater 8.60, 4.00, 3.00; 5. Madame Gazelle 3.00, 2.60; 4. Tessa 2.40. Quinella $16.50, Trifecta $33.30. Winning jockey: J.E.Rodriguez
Race 6 – 6. Haughty Kitty 5.60, 3.00, 2.20; 5. Zryzx 2.80, 2.20; 4. Good Job Jackie 2.20. Quinella $9.60, Trifecta $33.30. Winning jockey: K. McGregor
Race 7 – 1. Thirsty Low 6.00, 3.40, 3.20; 4. Tiz a Buddy 7.00, 7.80; 2. Twistin With Linda 4.40. Quinella $42.00, Trifecta $648.90. Winning jockey: D. Ellis
Race 8 – 4. Live a Good Life 4.60, 4.40, 2.20; 5. Hakunui 2.20, 2.80; 2. Nationhear4t 3.40. Daily Double $39.90, Quinella $6.40, Trifecta $139.80. Winning jockey: K. McGregor
Attendance 4,202, handle $56,855.
Friday, July 11
Race 1 – 4. Seeyamia 4.00, 2.40, 2.10; 3. C Jaxon 3.20, 2.10; 1. Workday 2.10. Quinella $17.10, Trifecta $23.40. Winning jockey: J.E. Rodriguez
Race 2 – 4. Rim Full of Grace 7.20, 3.00, 2.60; 6. Rm Cartel Dash 3.20, 2.60; 7.; Macho Mans Choice 2.80. Daily Double (4-3 pool) 3.90, Daily Double 4-4 pool) $14.70, Quinella $11.70, Trifecta $133.50. Winning jockey: J.A. Figueroa
Race 3 – 3. Here’s the Thing 7.40, 4.20, 2.10; 1. Yoderando 4.60, 2.10; 4. Littlequeenofmean 2.10. Quinella $34.50, Trifecta $88.80. Winning jockey: J. E. Lopez
Race 4 – 1. Rtm Hot Milk 4.80, 3.00, 2.80; 3. Cinderella Jug 5.60, 7.40; 4. Lucca’s Legacy 2.10. Quinella $4.20, Trifecta $20.70. Winning jockey: A.J. Figueroa
Race 5 – 3. Lord of Light 4.00, 2.20, 2.10; 1. Too Tall to Call 2.20, 2.10; 4. Lucca’s Legacy 2.10. Quinella $4.20, Trifecta $20.70. Winning jockey: J.C. Guerrero
Race 6 – 1. Ll Lil Favoritelover 15.40, 4.80, 3.80; 4. Hunny Moon 3.00, 2.80; 5. Dash for Zaylee 2.80. Quinella $17.10, Trifecta $201.30. Winning jockey: S. Ibarra
Race 7 – 2. Secret Saga 3.40, 2.20, 2.10; 4. General Thayer 2.20, 2.10; 5. Pass the Crown 2.10. Quinella $3.30, Trifecta 13.20.
Race 8 – 4. Mighty Panama 5.60, 3.00, 2.60; 5. Dos Coronas Mas 3.00, 3.00; 2. Falcon 9 4.40. Quinella $7.80, Trifecta $96.60. Winning jockey: E.G. Garcia
Race 9 – 1. Bacalar 2.80, 2.10 (no show money reported); 3. Electric Elizabeta 2.10; 4. Cal. Daily Double $7.20, Quinella $6.90, Trifecta $9.60. Winning jockey: J.E. Rodriguez
Attendance 6,203, handle $95,023
Saturday, July 12
Race 1 – 3. Battle of Trafalgar9.80, 5.80, 2.20; 1. Rojo Pequeno 3.00, 2.40, 2. Exclusively Noble 2.40. Quinella $36.00, Trifecta $198.00. Winning jockey: V.P. Jensen.
Race 2 – 3. Rtm My Turn 5.20, 2.80, 2.20, 6. Da Bro Cartel 3.80, 2.40. 70; 2. Fast Movin Freight 2.80. Daily double $69.60, Quinella $10.20, Trifecta $142.80. Winning jockey: J.A. Figueroa
Race 3 – 1. Madame Gazelle 5.20, 3.00, 2.10; 5. Monarco de Oro 3.20, 2.10; 3. Low Dose 2.10. Quinella $11.10, $43.50, Trifecta $43.50. Winning jockey: J.A. Figueroa
Race 4 – 1. Alabama Hills 5.00, 2.80, 2.40; 2. Romanian 2.60, 2.20; 3. Mr. Ease Z Money 2.60. Quinella $5.10, Trifecta $168.30. Winning jockey: A.V. Anaya
Race 5 – 3. Bv Mary Rose 16.20, 4.60, 2.60; 2. Warhock 3.40, 2.40., 1. The Prize Ferarri 2.20. Quinella $45.30, Trifecta 84.90. Winning jockey: J.E. Rodriguez
Race 6 – 5. Run Snappy 5.40, 2.80, 2.10; 3. Roman Rush 4.00, 2.20; 4. Weston 2.10. Quinella $9.30, Trifecta $40.50. Winning jockey: J.E. Rodriguez
Race 7 – 6. Macchito d’Oro 5.60, 4.40, 3.20; 2. Corn Pop 9.40, 3.80; 5. Ain’t No Sissy 2.40. Quinella $45.60, Trifecta $495.00. Winning jockey: J.E. Rodriguez
Race 8 – 6. Mt. Pelliar 5.80, 3.40, 2.40; 4. Anticipated 5.60, 3.40; 3. Count Asher 4.80. Quinella $19.80, Trifecta $183.30. Winning jockey: J.E. Rodriguez
Race 9 – 6. One Oakk 7/00, 4.60, 2.60; 3. Red Lady 11.00, 2.60; 7. Gokatigo 2.80. Quinella $57.60, Trifecta $1,008.90. Winning jockey: E.G. Garcia
Race 10 – 2. Pulpit’s Power 4.60, 2.80, 2.60; 3. Hakunui 2.80, 2.80; 1. Sari’s Tiger 5.20. Daily Double $29.70, Quinella $9.60, Trifecta $122.10. Winning jockey: J.E. Rodriguez
Attendance 4,644, handle $97,281
Top 5 jockeys: 1. Jose Elias Rodriguez 26 starts, nine firsts, 2 seconds, 3 thirds, $58,374 purse; 2. Jose A. Figueroa 24 starts, 7 firsts, 1 second, 2 thirds, $37,617 purse; 3. Vladimir Jensen 12, 3 first, 3 seconds, 0 thirds, $19,652 purse; 4. Kiaman McGregor 12 starts, 3 first, 3 seconds, 0 thirds, $17,587 purse; 5. Erick G. Garcia 9 starts, 3 first, 1 second, 2 thirds, $17,250 purse.
Top 5 trainers: 1. Hector Magallanes 17 starts, 5 first, 4 seconds, 1 third, $29,055 purse; 2. Mark Hanson 11 starts, 5 first, 2 seconds, 2 thirds, $27,280 purse; 3. Loegan D. Harshman 8 starts, 3 first, 0 seconds, 3 thirds, $18,194 purse; Bruno Maelfeyt 5 starts, 3 firsts, 0 seconds, 0 thirds, $13,095 purse; 5. Gary Greiner 3 starts, 2 first, 1 second, 0 third, $11,455 purse.