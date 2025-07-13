Fans flock to the 2025 horse races Published 11:36 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

The great Crook County and Central Oregon tradition — the Crooked River Roundup Race Meet — brought horse racing action back to Prineville last week, with racing at the fairgrounds July 9-12.

Kicking off with Ladies Night on July 9 and culminating with biggest purses of the meet on Saturday night, the races pulled in a four-day attendance of 21,250 with $309,867 wagered.

In the showcase race of the meet, Saturday night’s Rhoden Memorial, Bv Mary Rose won the 250-yard sprint finishing in 13.086. The horse, ridden by Jose Elias Rodriguez, came on late to get the win. Warlock also drove late to finish second in 13.091. The Prize Ferarri was leading but was caught at the end and finished third in 13.119. The race, fifth on the night, carried a meet-topping purse of $19,500.

The Woodward Memorial followed the Rhoden Memorial and had a purse of $14,200. Run Snappy won the 5.5 furlong event, with the meet’s top jockey Rodriguez aboard. In the No. 7 race, the Art Smith Memorial, Macchiato d’Oro controlled the race and got the win over the seven furlong battle. The Art Smith Memorial carried a purse of $10,600.

Crooked River Roundup

Race Meet Results

Wednesday, July 9

(Race, win, place, show horses and their gate number, with payout totals for win, place, show. Payouts for Daily Double, Quinella and Trifecta, and winning jockey)

Race 1 -3. Jim’s Jet 13.60, 7.40, 5.80; 4. No Beaches 5.20, 3.20; 2. Exclusively Noble 4.40. Quinella $85.80, Trifecta $1,290. Winning jockey: V.P. Jensen

Race 2 – 1. Y Not 7.00, 3.80, 2.40; 5. Samanta Royal Cartel 3.60, 2.80; 6. Vr New Dream 3.80. Daily Double $142.20, Quinella $24.90, Trifecta $1,125.30. Winning jockey: E. G. Garcia

Race 3 – 6. Dash for Zaylee 12.80, 4.60, 5.60; 1. She’s Good Luck 5.20, 4.00; 5. Rm Cartel Dash 4.40. Quinella $43.80, Trifecta $308.40. Winning jockey: A.A. Armenta

Race 4 – 4. Rodeo Rose 3.80, 2.40, 2.10; 3. Littlequeenofmean 3.20, 2.10; 2. Enchanting Way 2.10. Quinella $15.90, Trifecta $138.60. Winning jockey: T.E. Smith

Race 5 – 1. Romanian 7.80, 2.80, 4.00; 2. Harlie Mo 3.80, 5.80; 5. No Juans Fool 3.40. Quinella $24.90, Trifecta $55.80. Winning jockey: J.C. Guerrero

Race 6 – 6. Upright 16.40, 7.00, 4.20; 4. Workday 10.00, 4.00; 5. San Andreas 3.20. Quinella $207.00m, Trifecta $786. Winning jockey: K. McGregor

Race 7 – 1. Double Perfection 3.80, 3.40, 2.10; 3. Speedy Tom $3.60, 2.10; 4. Polacco 2.10. Quinella $9.30, Trifecta $80.40. Winning jockey: J.E. Rodriguez

Race 8 – 1. Gantry 2.60, 3. Treasure Mesa 3.20, 2.20, 4. Ford Flyer 2.10. Daily Double $6.90, Quinella $51.90, Trifecta $77.70. Winning jockey: J.A. Figueroa

Attendance: 6,201, handle $60,708.

Thursday, July 10

Race 1 – 1. Mystic Wood Force 21.40, 5.20, 2.60; 2. Fordy G 2.60, 2.10; 4. Pulpits Power 3.90. Quinella $28.50, Trifecta $167.70. Winning jockey: V.P. Jensen

Race 2 – 7. Eg Secret 4.60, 3.00, 3.00; 6. Gokatigo 13.20, 9.40; 1. Good as Golden 6.00. Daily Double $103.80, Quinella $103.50, Trifecta $318.60. Winning jockey: J.A. Figueroa

Race 3 – 6. Teaspoon of Pepper 8.80, 4.00, 3.20; 2. Clippervile Girl 3.60, 2.30; 5. Blowing Bayou 2.40. Quinella $32.70, Trifecta $162.00. Winning jockey: T.E. Smith

Race 4 – 2. Bigtime La Blue 15.80, 4.80, 5.40; 6. Jbc Morning Star 7.60, 4.80; 3. The Great One 5.40. Quinella $314.40, Trifecta $273.60. Winning jockey: J. E. Lopez

Race 5 – 1. Casilatater 8.60, 4.00, 3.00; 5. Madame Gazelle 3.00, 2.60; 4. Tessa 2.40. Quinella $16.50, Trifecta $33.30. Winning jockey: J.E.Rodriguez

Race 6 – 6. Haughty Kitty 5.60, 3.00, 2.20; 5. Zryzx 2.80, 2.20; 4. Good Job Jackie 2.20. Quinella $9.60, Trifecta $33.30. Winning jockey: K. McGregor

Race 7 – 1. Thirsty Low 6.00, 3.40, 3.20; 4. Tiz a Buddy 7.00, 7.80; 2. Twistin With Linda 4.40. Quinella $42.00, Trifecta $648.90. Winning jockey: D. Ellis

Race 8 – 4. Live a Good Life 4.60, 4.40, 2.20; 5. Hakunui 2.20, 2.80; 2. Nationhear4t 3.40. Daily Double $39.90, Quinella $6.40, Trifecta $139.80. Winning jockey: K. McGregor

Attendance 4,202, handle $56,855.

Friday, July 11

Race 1 – 4. Seeyamia 4.00, 2.40, 2.10; 3. C Jaxon 3.20, 2.10; 1. Workday 2.10. Quinella $17.10, Trifecta $23.40. Winning jockey: J.E. Rodriguez

Race 2 – 4. Rim Full of Grace 7.20, 3.00, 2.60; 6. Rm Cartel Dash 3.20, 2.60; 7.; Macho Mans Choice 2.80. Daily Double (4-3 pool) 3.90, Daily Double 4-4 pool) $14.70, Quinella $11.70, Trifecta $133.50. Winning jockey: J.A. Figueroa

Race 3 – 3. Here’s the Thing 7.40, 4.20, 2.10; 1. Yoderando 4.60, 2.10; 4. Littlequeenofmean 2.10. Quinella $34.50, Trifecta $88.80. Winning jockey: J. E. Lopez

Race 4 – 1. Rtm Hot Milk 4.80, 3.00, 2.80; 3. Cinderella Jug 5.60, 7.40; 4. Lucca’s Legacy 2.10. Quinella $4.20, Trifecta $20.70. Winning jockey: A.J. Figueroa

Race 5 – 3. Lord of Light 4.00, 2.20, 2.10; 1. Too Tall to Call 2.20, 2.10; 4. Lucca’s Legacy 2.10. Quinella $4.20, Trifecta $20.70. Winning jockey: J.C. Guerrero

Race 6 – 1. Ll Lil Favoritelover 15.40, 4.80, 3.80; 4. Hunny Moon 3.00, 2.80; 5. Dash for Zaylee 2.80. Quinella $17.10, Trifecta $201.30. Winning jockey: S. Ibarra

Race 7 – 2. Secret Saga 3.40, 2.20, 2.10; 4. General Thayer 2.20, 2.10; 5. Pass the Crown 2.10. Quinella $3.30, Trifecta 13.20.

Race 8 – 4. Mighty Panama 5.60, 3.00, 2.60; 5. Dos Coronas Mas 3.00, 3.00; 2. Falcon 9 4.40. Quinella $7.80, Trifecta $96.60. Winning jockey: E.G. Garcia

Race 9 – 1. Bacalar 2.80, 2.10 (no show money reported); 3. Electric Elizabeta 2.10; 4. Cal. Daily Double $7.20, Quinella $6.90, Trifecta $9.60. Winning jockey: J.E. Rodriguez

Attendance 6,203, handle $95,023

Saturday, July 12

Race 1 – 3. Battle of Trafalgar9.80, 5.80, 2.20; 1. Rojo Pequeno 3.00, 2.40, 2. Exclusively Noble 2.40. Quinella $36.00, Trifecta $198.00. Winning jockey: V.P. Jensen.

Race 2 – 3. Rtm My Turn 5.20, 2.80, 2.20, 6. Da Bro Cartel 3.80, 2.40. 70; 2. Fast Movin Freight 2.80. Daily double $69.60, Quinella $10.20, Trifecta $142.80. Winning jockey: J.A. Figueroa

Race 3 – 1. Madame Gazelle 5.20, 3.00, 2.10; 5. Monarco de Oro 3.20, 2.10; 3. Low Dose 2.10. Quinella $11.10, $43.50, Trifecta $43.50. Winning jockey: J.A. Figueroa

Race 4 – 1. Alabama Hills 5.00, 2.80, 2.40; 2. Romanian 2.60, 2.20; 3. Mr. Ease Z Money 2.60. Quinella $5.10, Trifecta $168.30. Winning jockey: A.V. Anaya

Race 5 – 3. Bv Mary Rose 16.20, 4.60, 2.60; 2. Warhock 3.40, 2.40., 1. The Prize Ferarri 2.20. Quinella $45.30, Trifecta 84.90. Winning jockey: J.E. Rodriguez

Race 6 – 5. Run Snappy 5.40, 2.80, 2.10; 3. Roman Rush 4.00, 2.20; 4. Weston 2.10. Quinella $9.30, Trifecta $40.50. Winning jockey: J.E. Rodriguez

Race 7 – 6. Macchito d’Oro 5.60, 4.40, 3.20; 2. Corn Pop 9.40, 3.80; 5. Ain’t No Sissy 2.40. Quinella $45.60, Trifecta $495.00. Winning jockey: J.E. Rodriguez

Race 8 – 6. Mt. Pelliar 5.80, 3.40, 2.40; 4. Anticipated 5.60, 3.40; 3. Count Asher 4.80. Quinella $19.80, Trifecta $183.30. Winning jockey: J.E. Rodriguez

Race 9 – 6. One Oakk 7/00, 4.60, 2.60; 3. Red Lady 11.00, 2.60; 7. Gokatigo 2.80. Quinella $57.60, Trifecta $1,008.90. Winning jockey: E.G. Garcia

Race 10 – 2. Pulpit’s Power 4.60, 2.80, 2.60; 3. Hakunui 2.80, 2.80; 1. Sari’s Tiger 5.20. Daily Double $29.70, Quinella $9.60, Trifecta $122.10. Winning jockey: J.E. Rodriguez

Attendance 4,644, handle $97,281

Top 5 jockeys: 1. Jose Elias Rodriguez 26 starts, nine firsts, 2 seconds, 3 thirds, $58,374 purse; 2. Jose A. Figueroa 24 starts, 7 firsts, 1 second, 2 thirds, $37,617 purse; 3. Vladimir Jensen 12, 3 first, 3 seconds, 0 thirds, $19,652 purse; 4. Kiaman McGregor 12 starts, 3 first, 3 seconds, 0 thirds, $17,587 purse; 5. Erick G. Garcia 9 starts, 3 first, 1 second, 2 thirds, $17,250 purse.

Top 5 trainers: 1. Hector Magallanes 17 starts, 5 first, 4 seconds, 1 third, $29,055 purse; 2. Mark Hanson 11 starts, 5 first, 2 seconds, 2 thirds, $27,280 purse; 3. Loegan D. Harshman 8 starts, 3 first, 0 seconds, 3 thirds, $18,194 purse; Bruno Maelfeyt 5 starts, 3 firsts, 0 seconds, 0 thirds, $13,095 purse; 5. Gary Greiner 3 starts, 2 first, 1 second, 0 third, $11,455 purse.